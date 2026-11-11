Tshisekedi Signs Law Allowing Constitutional Referendum Amid Third-Term Fears

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has approved a law enabling constitutional changes via referendum, sparking protests and fears he may seek a third term beyond 2028. Opposition condemns the move as a power grab.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has signed a law allowing constitutional changes to be put to a referendum, a move critics say could pave the way for a third term.

The law, approved by parliament last month, was signed on Monday and announced on state television late Tuesday. It sets out how a new constitution could be drafted and put to a referendum, as well as how existing constitutional provisions could be changed. The legislation has sparked protests and drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures who accuse Tshisekedi of seeking to extend his time in office beyond the end of his second term in 2028.

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Tshisekedi, 63, has been in power since 2019 and under the current constitution must step down at the end of his second five-year term. Opposition parties have joined forces in recent months to stand against his attempt to change the constitution and open the way for him to run for a third term. Tshisekedi has denied seeking a third term but said he would accept one if the Congolese people wanted it.

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Tshisekedi Denies Third-Term Ambitions, Sparks Opposition Protests

At a rare news conference in early May, he declared he had not planned to seek a third term but added: If people want me to have a third term, I will accept. The new law has fuelled fears that a referendum could be used to scrap the two-term presidential limit and change the length of presidential terms, both of which are protected from revision by parliament under the current constitution. No date has been announced for a possible referendum.

Tshisekedi said in May that elections due in late 2028 may not go ahead as scheduled if the conflict in eastern DRC continues and territories in North and South Kivu remain under rebel control. Opposition demonstrations to protest against what they call a constitutional coup were held in June and September in the capital, Kinshasa, and other cities.

The United Nations said at least one person was killed at the protests in June in Kinshasa, while the opposition said one of its supporters was killed in September. The opposition platform C64 condemned any seizure of power by force as well as any change to the constitution, any third term, any postponement of the elections scheduled for 2028.

Weakened and fragmented after Tshisekedi's landslide victory in the 2023 election, the opposition has recently grouped together in C64 but has struggled to rally large numbers of people in the streets. Diplomatic sources and observers have expressed fears that any political opposition could be equated with support for the ex-president's rebellion. It comes with much of the eastern part of the vast central African country riven by conflict, where the Rwanda-backed M23 group has seized swathes of territory.

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Ex-president Joseph Kabila last month became head of the now renamed eastern rebellion, the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), which has taken over from the M23 movement. Kabila has criticised what he called the government's stubborn insistence on changing the constitution. The FRN, now led by Tshisekedi's predecessor, has vowed to put an end to tyranny, by force if needed.

Eastern DRC Conflict Resurges Amid Constitutional Uncertainty

The eastern DRC, rich in valuable minerals coveted by world powers for industry, has been torn apart by conflict for more than 30 years. Bordering Rwanda, the region has been particularly plagued by a resurgence of the anti-government M23, backed by Kigali and its army, since late 2021. M23 fighters seized more territory, including the provincial capitals of North and South Kivu, early last year after a lightning offensive.

The front line has been relatively stable since then, with several efforts to mediate peace under way, although none has as yet ended the fighting. Kabila, who ruled from 2001 to 2019, was sentenced to death in absentia just over a year ago for treason on the grounds that he colluded with the M23. The law eases the rules around holding a referendum on constitutional matters in the DRC, two years ahead of the next scheduled elections.

In a separate development, the DRC has formed an advisory council to pursue war crimes justice, though details remain scarce.