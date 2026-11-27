Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has announced he will retire after the 2026 season finale in Valencia, ending a 13-year career in which he won a record-equalling eighth world crown.

Marc Marquez will retire from MotoGP after this weekend's season-ending Grand Prix in Valencia, the eight-time world champion announced on Friday. His decision came after he sealed a record-equalling eighth world crown with victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend, his second title in as many seasons for Ducati.

Marquez said he made the decision to retire after last month's Japanese Grand Prix, where he was also a MotoGP rider. He announced this weekend would be his final race using cue cards, a format first made famous in a Christmas movie. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey, Marquez said in a video recorded in the Valencia garage. I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have.

Also read Marc Márquez to Retire from MotoGP After 2026 Valencia Finale

Marc Marquez Announces Retirement From MotoGP

This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history. Speaking ahead of his final appearance at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, the 33-year-old reflected on the physical toll of his injuries and why now is the right moment to step away. I enjoyed it a lot until now, said Marquez.

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When I follow my instincts, I feel it is time. His success has come at a cost to his physical wellbeing, with multiple surgeries on his right arm and shoulder, including one in May which caused him to miss the Le Mans and Catalonia GPs. Marquez revealed that his injuries continued to bother him this season and that he periodically suffered from double vision. The Spaniard leaves the premier class after 13 years.

His latest title pulled him level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini, who won his titles between 1966 and 1975. Agostini won seven MotoGP titles, although the swashbuckling Italian has 89 individual race wins in the top category to Marquez's 80. This season was an injury and crash blighted campaign in which Marquez had to wait until the eighth race in Hungary on June 7 before claiming his first win.

Marquez Overcomes Injury Plagued 2025 Campaign

He suffered a flat tyre in the season opener in Thailand in March, fell at the Spanish GP in Jerez, and crashed again at the French GP, where he picked up a foot fracture. Making his comeback at the Italian GP in Mugello, he trailed Marco Bezzecchi by a massive 102 points in early June. Once he got rolling, Marquez roared into a regular winning run with seven Grand Prix and 10 sprint race victories in all this season.

He became the youngest ever MotoGP champion at 20 years and 266 days old in his debut season in 2013, then went on to win the title in five of the next six seasons. He looked set to dominate the sport for years to come, but a horror crash at the start of the 2020 season left him with a broken arm which hampered his return to the top for several years.

Marquez did not win another race until the Aragon GP in 2024, when his impressive third place in the riders championship was rewarded with promotion from satellite team Gresini to Ducati's factory outfit. Marquez, who won six MotoGP titles with Honda before making the switch to Ducati, had extended his contract with the Italian outfit until 2028 in June.

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Emotional Farewell for Eight-Time World Champion

The 33-year-old had been expected to lead MotoGP into its new 850cc era, with compatriot Pedro Acosta's arrival at the factory Ducati team seen as a symbolic passing of the torch. There were tears in the Ducati garage and among the crowd when fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo were told the Spaniard would be competing in his final race this weekend. Jorge Martin, his main rival for the 2026 title, appeared stunned.

Marquez swept into MotoGP in 2013 and won the title at his first attempt. By 2019, he had amassed six championships with Honda and appeared virtually unbeatable, a blur of orange and red tearing through the field. Everything changed at the opening race of the 2020 season in Jerez, where he crashed and broke his arm. The injury began the darkest period of his career.

Marquez underwent four operations, abandoned several comeback attempts and suffered blurred vision, all while trying to push an underperforming Honda bike far beyond its limits. He later spoke of wondering whether continuing was worth the pain as speculation about his retirement intensified. Instead, Marquez took the decision to leave Honda and make the switch to Gresini Racing, who were using year-old Ducati machinery.

Marquez Secures Seventh Title With Ducati

He slowly rediscovered his belief, ending a 1,043-day wait for victory in Aragon before securing the factory Ducati seat that would change everything. In 2025, after 2,184 days without a championship, Marquez claimed his seventh MotoGP crown in Japan, a feat Acosta likened to basketball great Michael Jordan's return from baseball to lead the Chicago Bulls to another NBA title.