Rapper Emtee's protection order application against estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy was dismissed on Friday after he failed to appear in court. Chinsamy, who was present, denied all allegations and said this was the second time such a case was dismissed due to Emtee's absence.

Rapper Emtee's application for a protection order against his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, was dismissed on Friday after he failed to appear in court. Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, sought the order under the Domestic Violence Act.

Emtee alleged that Nicole had harassed and threatened him after his release from custody in September. However, Nicole was present in court and denied all the allegations against her. She pointed out that this was not the first time Emtee had failed to follow through on a case he had opened. According to Nicole, a similar protection order case filed in 2020 was also dismissed after Emtee failed to appear in court.

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Emtee Fails To Appear In Court

The court proceedings concluded after Emtee did not show up for the session, leading the presiding judge to dismiss the case. Under the Domestic Violence Act, protection orders require active participation and adherence to court schedules to remain valid. When a petitioner fails to attend, the court typically dismisses the application for lack of prosecution or failure to substantiate the claims in person.

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This procedural outcome marks the second time Emtee has faced dismissal of a similar legal case due to his absence. Nicole Chinsamy, who was in court to contest the application, denied all allegations made by Emtee. She stated that she did not respond to media inquiries at the time of publishing. Her stance remains firm that Emtee's claims are baseless and part of a broader attempt to manipulate public perception.

She emphasized that her presence in court was to clear her name and reject the narrative presented by her estranged husband. When previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nicole denied Emtee's claims, saying the protection order application was an attempt to create a false narrative about her. She said, Emtee's lies make broad allegations of me wanting to kill him, of sending people to kill him because he was released from prison.

Nicole Claims She Got Emtee Released

She continued, I would like to state that I am the reason he was released from prison. I withdrew my case against him for violating my protection order against him. This was done as I had received communication that he was remorseful and would like to move forward amicably and maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

However, I was mistaken. Since his release, he has not been co-operative or constructive. Nicole added, I have never and will never have any desire to harm Emtee, let alone kill him. In spite of everything that he has put me through, he is still the father of our kids.

She acknowledged his role as the father of their three children, stating that she still respects his position in their lives despite the turmoil. Emtee had sought the protection order alleging that Nicole had harassed and threatened him. These allegations were made in the context of his recent release from custody in September. Emtee claimed that Nicole's actions intensified after he was freed, prompting his need for legal protection under the Domestic Violence Act.

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However, Nicole strongly refuted these claims. She asserted that she is actually the reason he was released from prison, as she withdrew her own case against him for violating a previous protection order she had obtained. Chinsamy explained that she withdrew her previous legal action because she had received communication that Emtee was remorseful and wished to move forward amicably. Her goal was to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for their children.

Legal Battle Impacts Co Parenting

However, she claimed she was mistaken in her assessment of his willingness to cooperate constructively since his release. The legal battle has significant implications for the co-parenting dynamics between Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy. Despite their personal conflicts, Nicole affirmed that she has never desired to harm Emtee, let alone kill him. She acknowledged his role as the father of their three children.

Emtee has remained silent on social media regarding the dismissed case. However, he has been promoting his upcoming sixth studio album, titled Nairobi. During promotions for the album, he spoke about his hopes of reuniting with his three children, indicating that family reconciliation remains a personal priority amidst the legal disputes. The divorce proceedings between Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy are still ongoing.

Parties Remain Silent On Dismissal

Neither Emtee nor his management team responded to requests for comment after the court decision was made. The dismissal of the protection order leaves the parties in a legal limbo, with their divorce case continuing to be processed by the courts. As the divorce proceedings continue, the public and their children will likely await further developments in their personal and legal lives.

The outcome of the divorce case may provide more clarity on custody arrangements and the future of their relationship as co-parents. Nicole stated that she did not respond to media inquiries at the time of publishing. Neither Emtee nor his manager responded at the time of publishing after TshisaLIVE reached out for comment.