Emtee Finds New Love Amidst Divorce and Legal Troubles

South African rapper Emtee is reportedly in a new relationship with singer Nandi Ndathane as he navigates divorce from estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy and a court case for alleged protection order breach.

South African rapper Emtee , born Mthembeni Ndevu, appears to have found love again after his separation from estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy. The award-winning hip-hop artist was recently spotted sharing a intimate moment with singer Nandi Ndathane during a photo shoot in early June.

The photo, which was part of Emtee's "New Haircut, New Journey, New Energy" series, shows the pair in a cozy embrace, hinting at a budding romance. Sources close to the couple confirmed that while they met in March, their relationship turned official around June 2. This development comes as Emtee navigates a high-profile divorce and legal challenges, including a court appearance on June 11 for allegedly breaching a protection order filed by Nicole.

Despite the turmoil, fans have expressed support for the rapper's new chapter, with many taking to social media to celebrate his apparent happiness. Emtee and Nicole share three children, and the court has ordered Emtee to only communicate with her regarding their kids, following his move out of their shared apartment in February. The new relationship has sparked widespread interest, particularly because Nandi Ndathane is herself a known figure in the South African music scene.

As a singer and songwriter, she has collaborated with various artists and built a reputation for her soulful vocals. The pair's public display of affection at the photo shoot suggests a deepening bond, though neither has officially confirmed the romance. Emtee's legal issues, however, remain a focal point. He appeared at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on June 11 facing allegations of violating a domestic violence protection order.

The order was obtained by Nicole Chinsamy following their separation, prohibiting Emtee from harassing her on social media or in person. Reports indicate that Emtee had sent texts expressing a desire to return home, which may have constituted a breach. The judge subsequently reinforced the order, emphasizing that Emtee must stay away from Nicole except for necessary communication about their children.

Emtee's career, which skyrocketed after his debut album "Avery" in 2015, has been marked by both critical acclaim and personal struggles. He rose to fame with hits like "Roll Up" and "Pearl Thusi," earning him a loyal fan base across Africa.

However, his personal life has often made headlines, including his marriage to Nicole in 2019 and subsequent separation. The divorce proceedings are ongoing, with Emtee filing for divorce earlier this year. Amidst the legal battles, his focus on new music and collaborations, like the one with Nandi, indicates a resilient spirit. Industry insiders suggest that his new relationship could influence his upcoming projects, potentially featuring Nandi on future tracks.

For now, fans are eager to see how this new chapter unfolds, balancing the excitement of a new love with the realities of his legal obligations. As Emtee continues to navigate these challenges, his music remains a beacon for many who relate to his journey of love, loss, and reinvention





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Emtee Nandi Ndathane New Relationship Divorce Legal Issues

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