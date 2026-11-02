Empty ballot boxes and stationery stolen at KZN voting station, IEC says no impact on elections

Empty ballot boxes and stationery were stolen during an overnight break-in at Amahlongwa Community Hall in Umdoni, KZN. The IEC says the theft will not affect the election process and a police case has been opened.

Empty ballot boxes and stationery were stolen during an overnight break-in at a voting station in KwaZulu-Natal, the Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) confirmed on Monday, 2 November.

The incident occurred at the Amahlongwa Community Hall in Zambezi, Umdoni Municipality. The theft was discovered this morning when IEC officials and police arrived to drop off ballot papers at the community hall. KZN Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga confirmed the incident during a media briefing in Durban on Monday afternoon, where the Commission provided an update on the first day of special vote administration. Special votes were scheduled to be cast on 2 and 3 November.

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Security breach prompts police investigation

Masinga explained that the IEC keeps most of its bulk voting materials at voting stations overnight, while only sensitive and security materials are escorted by the South African Police Service (SAPS). She said the matter was being investigated to establish how the theft occurred despite a security guard being stationed at the premises. Other non-sensitive items like stationery and signage were also stolen during the overnight theft. A case of theft has been opened with the police.

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Masinga said a case was opened at Umkhomazi Police Station and the matter is currently under investigation. It will have no impact whatsoever on the process because we always supply more than enough ballot boxes at voting stations, Masinga said. It did not affect the ballot boxes that we lease when we conduct home visits, which is the smaller-sized ballot box being used by the teams conducting home visits.

Earlier, SABC News reported that the theft of sensitive material such as ballot papers creates an impression and a perception that something untoward is happening in the election. Tselane said the serial numbers of the ballot papers stolen should be quarantined to prevent them from being used anywhere in the country.

IEC clarifies stolen items status

However, the IEC has not confirmed whether any ballot papers were among the stolen items, stating only that empty ballot boxes and stationery were taken. The IEC said that other non-sensitive items like stationery and signage were also stolen during the overnight theft. At a media briefing in Durban on Monday afternoon, KZN's electoral officer, Ntombifuthi Masinga, said that a case of theft has been opened with the police.

It will have no impact whatsoever on the process because we always supply more than enough ballot boxes at voting stations, and it didn't affect the ballot box that we use when we conduct home visits, which is a smaller-sized ballot box, said Masinga. The Commission said that it discovered the theft this morning when its officials and the police came to drop off the ballot papers at the Amahlongwa community hall.

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No impact on election process

The IEC has assured the public that the theft will not affect the elections. Masinga said the incident will have no impact whatsoever on the process. The matter is currently under investigation. No arrests have been reported.