Empowering African Agency: A Call for Self-Reliance and Local Ownership

The article discusses the importance of empowering African agency in the context of global disorder and power realignments. It emphasizes the need for Africa to take control of its development by prioritizing local resources, strong institutions, and the next generation of leaders. It highlights the challenges of external influence and proposes strategies for African-led initiatives, financial independence, and the involvement of local businesses.

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Ambassador Cece Mazoka, the Zambian High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, co-hosted the African Public Square debate at the African Leadership Centre held at King’s College London.

Photo: Supplied In the face of global disorder, great-power realignment, and pervasive uncertainties, a window of opportunity emerges for constructing a just and inclusive world, one poised for greater prosperity. Amid this cautiously optimistic environment, the pertinent question is not whether African agency holds significance, but rather how it can be adequately resourced. When African agency is effectively supported, it reinforces resilience, deepens democratic participation, and fosters sustainable development. Conversely, when it is undermined, it constrains Africa's ability to chart its own future. The fundamental challenge lies in ensuring that African agency is materially supported, providing it with the resources and capabilities it needs to thrive. In this evolving multipolar landscape, Africa's greatest asset resides in the remarkable capacity of its people to organize, lead, and define their own developmental trajectories. Despite the widespread consensus regarding local ownership of development initiatives, a persistent reliance on external funding continues to undermine genuine agency. This consensus must translate into meaningful, tangible support, recognizing that only Africans themselves can build the societies they genuinely aspire to. To truly empower African agency, three core priorities must be deliberately and strategically addressed. Firstly, African-led initiatives require dependable and sustainable resources, as well as robust domestic partnerships, to reduce their dependence on external actors, who often bring with them their own distinct agendas. Secondly, institutions that protect civic space, encourage innovation, and facilitate open and transparent public dialogue are essential. Finally, the next generation of African leaders must be equipped and empowered to lead, as they will undoubtedly shape the continent's future. At its core, African agency represents the capacity to define priorities, mobilize resources, and implement locally grounded solutions that are tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of African communities. Resourcing African agency begins with establishing genuine control over reliable, locally generated resources. Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), now implemented through the African Union Development Agency (AUDA), are presented as African-led endeavors. However, in practice, these initiatives often operate within a complex web of external funding, technical support, and institutional influence. Organizations like the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit, which provide support to these African-led initiatives, frequently do so with their own sets of terms and priorities attached. This influence extends beyond mere funding. It manifests in the design of decision-making systems, the shaping of public policies, and even the composition of the individuals seated at the table. Over time, this creates a situation where African initiatives remain African in name only, their functioning and direction partially shaped by external actors. However, when resources and partnerships are firmly anchored locally, African actors gain the capacity to proactively set agendas, rather than simply responding to them. This empowerment can be achieved through several reinforcing mechanisms. When African governments increase internally generated revenue through improved tax systems, the establishment of sovereign wealth funds, the strengthening of pension funds, and the development of robust development banks, they gain the capacity to finance regional programs independently. This approach yields significantly better outcomes than relying primarily on external partners and conditional funding arrangements. Consequently, if continental initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area are primarily funded through African fiscal resources, governments and regional institutions gain greater freedom to prioritize sectors, establish realistic timelines, and implement regulatory approaches that genuinely reflect African economic realities. Strengthening African-owned financial institutions represents another vital mechanism for shifting the balance of influence. Institutions such as the African Development Bank and the African Export-Import Bank can play a crucial role in financing critical infrastructure projects and facilitating regional trade systems, thereby supporting industrial development initiatives. Such mechanisms can facilitate the effective implementation of the AfCFTA without the imposition of policy conditionalities often associated with external funding. Locally controlled finance empowers African policymakers to independently determine their investment priorities, aligning them with the unique needs and objectives of their respective nations and the continent as a whole. Domestic businesses and investors play a crucial role in shaping economic agendas and fostering genuine agency. When African SMEs, large corporations, and investment institutions are actively encouraged to participate in trade corridors and manufacturing enclaves, it leads to a significant boost in domestic capacity and economic agency. This participation can be facilitated through their engagement in logistics systems and digital platforms directly linked to the AfCFTA, enabling them to drive policy demand from within the continent, rather than relying on externally designed programs and initiatives. Moreover, the emphasis on local knowledge production and policy research is paramount. African universities, think tanks, and research institutions must be adequately financed and supported to generate the contextually relevant analytical frameworks that are essential for informing effective policy-making processes. This ensures that policies are grounded in a deep understanding of local contexts and aspirations, leading to more sustainable and impactful development outcomes





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