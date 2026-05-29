Emperor's Palace Launches Jade Room, Billed as the Macau of Africa

The Jade Room at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park has made its debut, marking a new era in entertainment and hospitality in South Africa. The event was a black-tie affair that blended casino launch and fashion moment, with guests taking the dress code seriously and delivering on the brief with conviction.

Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park has made its mark with the launch of the Jade Room , billed as the Macau of Africa. The event was a black-tie affair that blended casino launch and fashion moment .

Guests gathered at Molecule Cocktails Lounge & Bar on the edge of the main casino floor, where they enjoyed welcome drinks and Asian-inspired canapés. The evening began with a welcome drink, a margarita available in both classic and a cayenne-spiked variations. The socialising on the Molecule floor had the feel of an occasion, with guests taking the black-tie brief seriously. Style on the night was evident, with guests delivering on the brief with conviction.

Mohale Motaung arrived in a black suit with a red shirt and black bow tie, looking restrained, sharp, and well-suited to the venue's palette of red, black and gold. Nadia Nakai wore a floor-length beaded evening dress with long sleeves, the top portion transitioning from deep blue to gold, paired with statement gold cuffs and a Valentino bag.

Lerato Sengadi interpreted the theme most directly, appearing in a red satin two-piece pant set with Chinese-inspired tailoring that read as a considered response to the brief rather than a costume. The Jade room is handsome and purposeful, shifting the register of what casino hospitality can look like on this continent.

The passage from Molecule to the Jade Room was itself part of the experience as entertainers in costume guided guests through a transition that prepared us for what lay beyond. The room itself centres on baccarat, with approximately four dedicated tables alongside two roulette tables, a private enclave for higher-stakes play. There's also a pragmatic touch; two massage chairs are positioned for those who prefer to observe proceedings from a remove.

The evening was a testament to the quality being aimed for by Emperor's Palace, with every detail considered and executed with precision. The launch of the Jade Room marks a deliberate positioning for Emperor's Palace, indicating a more thoughtful approach to entertainment and hospitality. The event was a success, with guests enjoying the evening and the new Jade Room. The evening's black-tie dress code was taken seriously by guests, with many delivering on the brief with conviction.

The launch of the Jade Room is a significant milestone for Emperor's Palace, marking a new era in entertainment and hospitality in South Africa





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emperor's Palace Jade Room Macau Of Africa Kempton Park Casino Launch Fashion Moment Black-Tie Affair Nadia Nakai Lerato Sengadi Mohale Motaung Molecule Cocktails Lounge & Bar Baccarat Roulette Massage Chairs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crystal Palace lift UEFA Conference League title with Mateta goalJean-Philippe Mateta scored as Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final, securing the club's first European trophy and sending departing coach Oliver Glasner off on a high note.

Read more »

No future plans other than a hangover says Palace boss GlasnerCrystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said he has no plans for his future other than celebrating with the team after guiding them to the UEFA Conference League title.

Read more »

Palace where they belong after year-long 'detour', says GlasnerDeparting Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner toasted Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final victory by saying the club were back where they belong after a 'year's detour'.

Read more »

Palace where they belong after year-long 'detour'Departing Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner toasted Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final victory by saying the club were back where they belong after a 'year's detour'.

Read more »