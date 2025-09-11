EMPD K9 Unit Seizes Over 200 Vapes, Knives, and Toy Guns at Benoni School

In a recent operation, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's K9 Unit uncovered a significant cache of weapons and illicit substances hidden within a high school in Benoni. The search, intended to enhance school safety, led to the confiscation of over 200 vapes, numerous knives, and replica firearms, raising concerns about the prevalence of violence and substance abuse within the surrounding community.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) K9 Unit conducted a comprehensive search at a high school in Belvedere, Benoni, resulting in the confiscation of over 200 vapes, knives, and toy guns. The operation aimed to curb unlawful activities on school premises and ensure a safe learning environment for students. During the search, officers meticulously examined students and utilized a K9 unit sniffer dog to inspect school bags within classrooms.

The search yielded a concerning haul of dangerous items, including three toy guns, ten knives, seven plastic bags containing cannabis, three knuckle dusters, 221 vapes, five matchboxes, and nine lighters. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane highlighted the alarming prevalence of violence and substance abuse in surrounding communities, emphasizing that these external factors inevitably impact school safety. Chiloane stated that communities plagued by gangsterism, illegal drug activity, and easy access to weapons often see similar behaviors reflected within their educational institutions. He stressed that while schools themselves might not inherently pose significant risks, the surrounding environment plays a crucial role in shaping student safety.





