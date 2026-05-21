EMPD Enforcement Unit Conducts Major Crackdown on Illegal Roadside Mechanics and Food Traders in Boksburg

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's By-Law Enforcement and Compliance Unit executed a comprehensive operation targeting unpermitted vehicle servicing operations and unlawful food preparation activities across multiple locations in the Boksburg area, resulting in the confiscation of tools, equipment, and food items as part of the municipality's Service Delivery Budget Implementation Plan.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's By- Law Enforcement and Compliance Unit conducted a significant enforcement operation on May 18, targeting illegal roadside mechanics and unlicensed food traders across several locations in the Boksburg area.

The operation, which ran from 08:00 to 13:00, represented part of the City of Ekurhuleni's broader Service Delivery Budget Implementation Plan and demonstrated the municipality's commitment to regulating informal economic activities within its jurisdiction. Officers were strategically deployed to multiple hotspots including Windmill Park, the Boksburg Central Business District, Leeuwpoort Street, the Ramaphosa informal settlement, and areas along Rondebult Road to address the proliferation of unpermitted commercial activities operating without proper authorization or compliance with municipal regulations.

The enforcement operation focused on shutting down unpermitted vehicle maintenance services that had been operating in unauthorized locations such as parking areas and roadside spaces. According to EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, the first phase of the operation commenced on Leeuwpoort Street where officers identified and closed multiple unpermitted vehicle servicing points. The enforcement team was specifically tasked with preventing unauthorized vehicle maintenance operations from continuing in these public spaces.

At the Ramaphosa informal settlement and along Rondebult Road in Windmill Park, enforcement officers conducted systematic searches and confiscated a wide array of equipment and tools being used in illegal mechanical work. The seized items included essential mechanical tools, jumper cables, trolleys specifically designed for carrying mechanical equipment, and steel ramps used for vehicle servicing. These confiscations were meant to prevent the operators from quickly resuming their illegal activities and to demonstrate the municipality's serious commitment to enforcing its by-laws.

Chief Superintendent Thepa emphasized that the confiscated items were taken to the EMPD Boksburg pound facility where they would be held in safekeeping pending further legal proceedings. Beyond the focus on illegal mechanics, the operation also targeted unlawful food preparation and selling activities that posed potential health and safety risks to the community. Officers confiscated pots and food items that had been unlawfully prepared and sold on sidewalks and public spaces throughout the target areas.

This aspect of the operation reflected the municipality's growing concerns about food safety standards and the prevention of uninspected food products entering the informal food supply chain. The confiscation of cooking equipment and prepared food items was conducted with the goal of preventing continued illegal street food trading and ensuring that any food sold in the municipality meets proper health and safety standards.

According to Chief Superintendent Thepa, all confiscated food items were transported to the EMPD Boksburg pound facility for safekeeping as part of the enforcement protocol. The comprehensive nature of the operation, addressing both mechanical services and food trading simultaneously, underscored the municipality's multi-faceted approach to informal economy regulation. Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa stated that the enforcement operation was part of the City of Ekurhuleni's broader commitment to ensuring safety and cleanliness for all community members within its jurisdiction.

The Service Delivery Budget Implementation Plan, which guided this operation, represents the municipality's strategic approach to allocating resources and implementing various service delivery initiatives across its operational areas. The EMPD By-Law Enforcement and Compliance Unit plays a crucial role in this plan by ensuring that informal economic activities comply with municipal regulations and that public spaces remain safe and sanitary for all residents.

By targeting multiple locations simultaneously and focusing on both mechanical services and food trading, the operation demonstrated a comprehensive enforcement strategy designed to address multiple aspects of informal economic activity that may pose risks to public health, safety, and order. The confiscation of tools and equipment serves not only as a deterrent but also as a practical measure to prevent immediate resumption of illegal activities.

The operation reflects broader municipal efforts to balance the need for economic opportunity in informal settlements and communities with the necessity of maintaining public health standards, safety protocols, and organized commercial activity within the city's formal regulatory framework. Such enforcement actions are intended to encourage informal traders and service providers to seek proper permits and comply with municipal by-laws rather than operating illegally in public spaces





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EMPD By-Law Enforcement Illegal Mechanics Operations Boksburg CBD Enforcement Unlicensed Street Traders Service Delivery Budget Implementation Plan

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