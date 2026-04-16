EMPD Deputy Chief Testifies Amidst Scrutiny Over Emmanuel Mbense Killing

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission regarding his alleged involvement in concealing evidence related to the killing of Emmanuel Mbense. Mkhwanazi detailed his complex relationship with police informer Jaco Hanekom, including a joint business venture, and his brief presence at the scene of the incident.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department ( EMPD ) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appeared defensive during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission on April 15, 2026. The commission, held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, is investigating the 2022 killing of Emmanuel Mbense in Brakpan.

Mkhwanazi faces allegations of assisting in the concealment of the alleged involvement of EMPD officers Aiden McKenzie, Kershia-Leigh Stols, and Bafana Twala in Mbense’s death, which is claimed to have resulted from torture by a group including EMPD officers and private security. Mkhwanazi stated that police informer Jaco Hanekom summoned him to the scene. He also admitted to a close professional and personal relationship with Hanekom, which extended into a business venture involving buying and reselling vehicles sourced through Facebook. Mkhwanazi revealed he invested R100,000 from his clothing business into this car resale scheme. The commission has previously heard that Hanekom, who died in March 2023, allegedly had a criminal record and impersonated an EMPD officer using documentation purportedly signed by Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi testified that Hanekom contacted him early in the morning about a successful recovery of stolen goods and that he briefly visited the Brakpan location. He claimed he left after realizing it was not an EMPD-led operation and that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was already present. He also mentioned driving further down the street due to a suspicion that items might be removed from the recovered truck. Mkhwanazi insisted he had no prior knowledge of the operation or the events preceding his arrival, as he had not been briefed by any EMPD officer. Commission chairperson Madlanga questioned Mkhwanazi's uncritical response to Hanekom's early morning call about a successful recovery, asking if he truly expected the commission to believe he would attend such an event without further inquiry. Commissioner Sesi Baloyi raised concerns about the absence of official records pertaining to the alleged recovery and why a senior officer like Mkhwanazi would leave a potentially illegal scene without intervening. Commissioner Sandile Khumalo probed Mkhwanazi about why a Mr. van der Merwe would falsely implicate him, citing a statement that Mkhwanazi introduced himself and instructed van der Merwe to dispose of a body in the Nigel River. Mkhwanazi vehemently denied any role in Mbense’s killing, stating that the accusations had ruined his life. Evidence leader Mahlephe Sello presented bank records indicating Hanekom transferred a total of R96,000 to Mkhwanazi in three installments, with deposits made in December 2021 and January 2022. Mkhwanazi described these as repayments for the R100,000 investment. Sello suggested these payments might be linked to proceeds from a hijacking operation involving Mkhwanazi, Hanekom, Stols, and McKenzie. Baloyi pointed out that despite claims of conflict, Stols had confirmed in an affidavit that Hanekom contacted her on April 14, 2022, regarding a recovered truck in Brakpan. Baloyi concluded that evidence suggested all parties were participants in activities where someone tragically lost their life





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Julius Mkhwanazi Madlanga Commission Emmanuel Mbense EMPD Jaco Hanekom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief to Testify Before Madlanga CommissionThe Madlanga Commission will resume its focus on the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, with suspended metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi set to testify. Mkhwanazi faces multiple corruption allegations, including abuse of power and involvement in the death of Mbhense. His testimony is expected to shed light on these accusations and the ongoing investigation.

Read more »

Former EMPD Chief Returns to Stand in Corruption ProbeMkhwanazi faces allegations of corruption, including unauthorized agreements, involvement in a murder scene and copper cable theft.

Read more »

EMPD Deputy Chief Mkhwanazi Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Misrepresentations Regarding Mother's DeathSuspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi's testimony before the Madlanga commission is under scrutiny after inconsistencies were revealed concerning the death of his alleged “mother”. Questions arise regarding his account and the information presented on his birth certificate.

Read more »

EMPD Deputy Chief Faces Contempt Charges for Alleged Lies Before Madlanga CommissionSuspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is facing potential contempt charges for allegedly misleading the Madlanga Commission. The commission accuses him of lying about a deceased woman he claimed was his mother, with evidence suggesting otherwise. This includes discrepancies in birth certificates and testimony regarding his upbringing.

Read more »

EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi denies kidnapping colleague, defends promotionsEkurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has denied any involvement in the alleged kidnapping of a colleague.

Read more »

Ekurhuleni Police Deputy Chief Grilled Over Murder Scene InvolvementSuspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi faced intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of Emmanuel Mbense. Testimony suggests Mkhwanazi was called to the scene to assist in a cleanup. While denying direct involvement, Mkhwanazi claimed he responded to a police informant's call about a truck recovery operation. Commission chair Justice Madlanga and Commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged Mkhwanazi's account, questioning his actions and seniority at the scene. Evidence also points to other EMPD members' presence and a significant deposit into Mkhwanazi's bank account by the informant.

Read more »