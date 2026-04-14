EMPD Deputy Chief Mkhwanazi Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Misrepresentations Regarding Mother's Death

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi's testimony before the Madlanga commission is under scrutiny after inconsistencies were revealed concerning the death of his alleged “mother”. Questions arise regarding his account and the information presented on his birth certificate.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department ( EMPD ) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi found himself under renewed scrutiny following questioning about discrepancies surrounding the death of his alleged “mother.” Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on April 14, 2026, marking a continuation of his testimony that began in late 2025 and was subsequently delayed twice earlier this year.

Advocate Mahlape Sello, presenting evidence before the commission, highlighted that previous postponements were granted due to a medical procedure and the death of Mkhwanazi’s alleged “mother,” Petunia. However, Sello revealed that Petunia was born in 1965, while Mkhwanazi’s birth year is documented as 1975. Mkhwanazi clarified that Petunia was not his biological mother but his stepmother, who raised him from his early childhood after marrying his father. He stated, “From grade one or two, she became the wife of my father, and then she raised me up until her death.” This revelation sparked further examination of Mkhwanazi's birth certificate, procured from the Department of Home Affairs, which lists William and Maria, initially identified as his grandparents, as his parents.

The commission delved deeper into the complexities of Mkhwanazi's family history, with the evidence further illustrating the intricacies surrounding his upbringing. Mkhwanazi expressed discomfort, stating, “I feel uncomfortable because some things are new, and it’s opening a wound,” suggesting he was prepared to provide a detailed explanation through an affidavit. Sello explained that the line of questioning originated from concerns that Mkhwanazi might have misrepresented facts when requesting the postponement. Sello stated that Mkhwanazi insisted during consultations that the deceased was his biological mother, not a cousin, relative, or stepmother. Sello noted that the request for the postponement was based on the understanding that it involved a close family member. The subsequent discovery that Petunia was ten years older than Mkhwanazi raised questions about whether he had misled the commission to avoid appearing. Further emphasizing the discrepancies, Sello pointed out that the individuals listed as his parents on his birth certificate were now identified as grandparents, suggesting Mkhwanazi had provided false information. Sello concluded by asserting that Mkhwanazi had lied to the commission to evade his testimony.

Mkhwanazi responded by denying any attempt to mislead the commission, maintaining that his stepmother raised him and that she was indeed his mother in every practical sense. He argued that even if he had delayed the commission's proceedings, he would have been summoned anyway. Mkhwanazi also recounted his childhood circumstances, explaining that he did not possess a birth certificate initially and only obtained an identity document later with the support of his grandmother. He said that he was accompanied by his grandmother to get his ID because she raised him until his stepmother came in. He also mentioned that the application for the identity document was made on April 23, 1994, to enable him to participate in South Africa's inaugural democratic election a few days later. He maintained that William was his grandfather and Titus was his father.

The commission's investigation underscores the importance of honesty and transparency in legal proceedings, especially when dealing with public officials. The contradictions presented by Mkhwanazi raise concerns about his credibility and the potential impact on the ongoing investigation. The Madlanga commission continues to seek clarification on the matter. The case also brings attention to the challenges faced by individuals, particularly regarding documentation and family dynamics, and their interaction with official processes





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Julius Mkhwanazi EMPD Madlanga Commission Petunia Birth Certificate Testimony

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