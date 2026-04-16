EMPD Deputy Chief Accused of Orchestrating Precious Stone Theft Operation

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is facing serious allegations at the Madlanga Commission, with evidence suggesting he directed subordinates in an operation that led to the alleged theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million. The inquiry is scrutinizing events from February 11, 2023, when the stones were reportedly taken from a Johannesburg home. Mkhwanazi's testimony has been challenged by evidence leaders who contend he fabricated details of a joint operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies to legitimize what appears to have been an unlawful raid. The commission has heard that CCTV footage may show an EMPD officer handing over minerals to Mkhwanazi, and that the officer involved has claimed the stones were voluntarily surrendered. However, the presence of private security at the scene and the absence of other law enforcement agencies have raised significant doubts. The commission is particularly concerned about Mkhwanazi's continued insistence on a multi-agency operation, even after evidence has contradicted this claim, and his reliance on the testimony of a deceased colleague to support his account. The inquiry also heard accusations that both Mkhwanazi and another officer misled investigators, suggesting a pattern of mutual protection within the department.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department ( EMPD ) Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been placed at the heart of an operation allegedly linked to the theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million. During proceedings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, April 16, 2026, evidence leaders presented that Mkhwanazi directed subordinates to conduct what amounted to a robbery.

The Madlanga Commission is investigating events that transpired on February 11, 2023, concerning the alleged taking of these valuable stones from the Killarney home of Peter Prinsloo. Earlier testimony indicated that CCTV footage obtained by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) appeared to show an EMPD officer handing over minerals to Mkhwanazi himself. According to an affidavit submitted to Ipid by an individual named Stols, she and a colleague, McKenzie, were investigating a suspect involved in trading lithium rocks, purportedly in collaboration with a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer identified only as Motso. Stols' account detailed their visit to the Rosebank police station before proceeding to Prinsloo’s residence, where they allegedly searched for him. She claimed that Prinsloo eventually agreed to surrender the stones after initial resistance, and that they then departed the scene. However, on Thursday, evidence leader Mahlape Sello challenged the assertion that the operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Photographs presented to the commission revealed only Stols and McKenzie at the scene, accompanied by a private security officer named Etienne van der Walt. Mkhwanazi acknowledged their presence and conceded that the JMPD was not involved, despite prior suggestions to the contrary. Sello expressed significant concern that Mkhwanazi continued to describe the incident in his supplementary statement to the commission as a coordinated effort involving the JMPD, EMPD, and the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP). Mkhwanazi had previously testified that the operation originated from a complaint made by the late GTP deputy chief inspector Gerald Maseko, who had reportedly raised concerns about individuals selling counterfeit stones online. Mkhwanazi stated that he had accompanied Maseko to Killarney, where they waited outside while two EMPD officers questioned Prinsloo inside his apartment. Sello directly questioned the rationale behind this alleged operation, stating, The Gauteng traffic department has got nothing to do with investigations and searching for precious stones. Does it? She then posed a critical question, You are saying two law enforcement units within the country jointly undertook an unlawful raid of a citizen’s flat in Rosebank, and you consider that acceptable? Sello pressed Mkhwanazi for an explanation on how he reached the conclusion that the JMPD had participated in the operation. The evidence leader highlighted the timing of this claim, stating, This story comes for the first time in 2026, three years after the raid. No one, including those who undertook the raid, is aware of any joint operation. My concern is that, in an attempt to legitimise the efforts of Stols and McKenzie, you concocted the story of a joint operation and, in order to persuade the commission, you elected the one person who, unfortunately, has since passed on and is not able to speak for themselves. I find that truly concerning. Commissioner Sandile Khumalo further compounded the criticism, asserting that both Mkhwanazi and McKenzie had misled Ipid investigators. While Mkhwanazi conceded that he had not presented the entire narrative to Ipid investigator Thulani Magagula, Commissioner Khumalo suggested a pattern of mutual protection was evident. The commissioner stated, You don’t place each other on the scene unless evidence is shown that you there, and only then do you admit. My question is why are the three of you always protecting each other? Only giving the authorities what you think they need to know. Mkhwanazi vehemently denied these accusations, responding, No, I’m not that type of a person. I’m not a criminal. I don’t do those things. The testimony raises serious questions about accountability within the EMPD and the conduct of law enforcement operations, particularly concerning the alleged theft of valuable items and the potential fabrication of official accounts. The commission's findings are expected to shed further light on these serious allegations and the integrity of the involved officers





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EMPD Julius Mkhwanazi Madlanga Commission Precious Stone Theft Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department

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