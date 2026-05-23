Hull's final opponent in the play-off final was shrouded in mystery as Southampton were charged with spying on their semi-final opponents. However, Southampton were kicked out of the final, leaving the Tigers with a crucial match against Middlesbrough. Oli McBurnie's close-range finish after an error from Middlesbrough keeper Sol Brynn ensured Hull's promotion to the Premier League.

Emotional Hull celebrate 'incredible' promotion to Premier League | football | SuperSport | SuperSport Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic and his players cried tears of joy after their"incredible journey" culminated in a lucrative promotion to the Premier League on Saturday as the Championship 's 'spygate' drama finally came to an end.

Oli McBurnie clinched Hull's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the play-off final at Wembley, scoring the £205 million ($275 million) tap-in with just seconds left in world football's richest match. The Tigers are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2017 after a remarkable renaissance over the last 12 months.

Hull only avoided relegation to the third tier on the final day of last season, with goal difference saving them from the drop, before the club was hit with a damaging transfer embargo. Jakirovic's sixth-placed team sneaked into the Championship play-offs on the last day this season before beating third-placed Millwall in the semi-finals





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hull Promotion Premier League Championship Play-Off Final Wembley Spying Shooting Clearance Goal Difference Promotion To The Premier League Spygate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest Updates in The Premier Soccer League (PSL): Updates for 22 May 2026This news provides a look at the latest developments from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Friday, 22nd May 2026. It includes updates on Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Masandawana, Season Completed, PSL record holders, home stadiums, coaches, and standings. Also, it discusses the possibility of Mamelodi Sundowns being dethroned and automatic relegation for Magesi FC.

Read more »

Hull promoted to Premier League after McBurnie strikes late in play-off finalHull City were promoted to the Premier League as Oli McBurnie's last-gasp strike defeated Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final

Read more »

Hull City's miraculous turnaround and EFL's response after 'Spygate': A tale of 2026's Premier League contendersHull City's historic comeback to the Premier League through the Championship playoffs has left not only the club but also the English Football League deeply shaken. The EFL removed Southampton from the final, replacing them with Middlesbrough, leaving confusion and disappointment. Meanwhile, Hull's talented manager Sergej Jakirovic came as a surprise to everyone.

Read more »

Hull promoted to Premier League after McBurnie strikes late in play-off finalHull City were promoted to the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Oli McBurnie's last-gasp strike sealed a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday's Championship play-off final, bringing an end to the 'spygate' controversy that overshadowed world football's richest match.

Read more »