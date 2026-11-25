Emmanuel Tshituka will make his Springbok debut from the bench in Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, following in the footsteps of his older brother Vincent.

Emmanuel Tshituka is set to make his Springboks debut after being selected on the bench for the final Nations Championship Test against France on Sunday at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old Sharks flanker, known as Manu, has waited patiently for his Springbok opportunity. If he plays, he becomes the sixth Bok debutant of 2026. Tshituka said he is determined to turn his nerves into something positive. Not many people get to make a debut in a final, he said from London on Wednesday.

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Manu Tshituka Expresses Excitement

I want to grab the opportunity to test my abilities. It is such an honour and a privilege for me, so I am extremely excited to represent my country. He added that a debut like this one would make anybody feel nervous. But more than anything for me, it is just an opportunity of a lifetime.

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I was really surprised the coaches showed enough faith and trust in me to represent the country on such a big occasion. That gives me confidence, knowing that they trusted me to play and perform in this game. Tshituka was a surprise inclusion in the Springbok touring squad, and his opportunity came partly because of his older brother Vincent's injury. Vincent would otherwise have been part of the squad.

Vincent, 28, made his Springbok debut against Italy last year and earned his second cap against Scotland this season. The irony is that the brothers, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were not that long ago fighting to secure South African passports. Now, by Sunday night, both will have worn the green and gold at Test level.

Brothers Share Similar Rugby Journey

The brothers have travelled remarkably similar rugby journeys, both coming through the Lions system in Johannesburg after attending Northcliff High School before moving to the Sharks in Durban. Emmanuel said Vincent has been an important sounding board for him. We have definitely been in touch, not just this week, he said. Ever since I got into camp, we have touched base on a daily or second-day basis.

He has always encouraged me to put my best foot forward every day at training. When he found out that I am playing this weekend, the joy and pride he had was really heartwarming. It is great having someone who has been in this environment and experienced what a first cap is about. It is someone I can talk to and bounce ideas off, and sometimes just talk about how I feel about getting this opportunity.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was effusive in his praise of Manu earlier this week, comparing him to two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit. We look at Emmanuel and see the profile of Pieter-Steph, who works hard all day, Stick said. Manu is the same. He has got the same profile, especially at the Sharks: the way he plays, the hard work he does, and obviously all the work in the dark.

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Coach Compares Tshituka To Du Toit

He does the work that no one else wants to do. At practice, the last few weeks, he has never complained. Stick added that Tshituka's physicality would be important against France, whose forwards are certain to bring plenty of muscle to Twickenham. The Springboks are seeking redemption after France beat them 21-19 in Paris two weeks ago.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said the world champions want to redeem themselves. He called the final a big occasion for Tshituka and said he expects him to give everything on the field. Erasmus said it is not often that people make their debuts in finals. Is it a bit of pressure?

Yes. Is it something that gives me a bit of nerves? Yeah. I think naturally it would make anybody feel nervous.

Tshituka Confidence Boosted By Trust

The coach added that he was surprised the coaches showed him their faith to represent the country on such a big occasion. That gives him confidence in knowing that they trusted him to play and perform in this game. Erasmus will announce changes later in the week, with Tshituka a potential like-for-like replacement in the starting XV. The match is set for Sunday at Twickenham, where South Africa will face France in the Nations Championship final.