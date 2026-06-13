Emma Raducanu Reaches Queen's Club Final, Eyes First Title Since US Open Triumph

Emma Raducanu advanced to the Queen's Club Championships final after two commanding wins in one day, overcoming fitness concerns and asserting herreturn to top form ahead of Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu , the former US Open champion, has reaffirmed her belief that she is back to her best after an impressive performance at the Queen's Club Championships .

The British tennis star won two matches within just six hours on Saturday to secure her place in the final, where she will face Croatia's Donna Vekic. This marks the first grass-court final of Raducanu's career. In the semifinals, she dominated American sixth seed Iva Jovic with a straight-sets victory of 6-2, 6-2. Earlier in the day, she overcame Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

That match was momentarily paused due to the extremely loud noise from the Royal Air Force flyover for the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremony. During the second set of the quarterfinal, Raducanu slipped, raising concerns about her physical condition. She required a medical timeout and returned with heavy tape around her left thigh.

However, in the semifinal, she only needed a small patch and moved comfortably, showcasing her improved fitness by dismantling the 18-year-old Jovic. Throughout the tournament, Raducanu has not lost a single set and has defeated two players ranked inside the world's top 20.

"This week has been incredible. I really enjoy playing here and that shows in my tennis. Ask any British player and they would love to lift the title here," Raducanu said after her semifinal win.

"We've been through some tough moments in the last few months but have been putting in the hard work and I want to thank my team for helping me get into the final. " She is now just one victory away from claiming her first title since her sensational US Open win in 2021 as a qualifier.

Raducanu credits her recent resurgence to a decision last month to rehire Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her to that historic Grand Slam title in New York. After initially parting ways with Richardson, she experimented with several other coaches in an attempt to replicate her success but without significant results.

Fitness has been a persistent issue for Raducanu over the past few years, and she arrived at Queen's with limited form, having won only one of her previous seven matches. Earlier this year, she reached the final at the Transylvania Open but lost to Sorana Cirstea, a player she defeated in the round of 16 at Queen's. Raducanu emphasized the evolution of her game, stating, "I wouldn't say it's necessarily the old Emma, I think it's the new Emma.

Because if you take all the lessons and experience, all the different ups and downs, you understand a lot more what's going on and what works for you.

" In the other semifinal, Croatia's Donna Vekic continued her surprising run by beating Britain's Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-3. Vekic, ranked world number 76, only entered the tournament as a lucky loser after another player withdrew. Her journey to the final underscores the unpredictable nature of tennis and sets up an intriguing championship match against a revitalized Raducanu, who is determined to capture her first grass-court title.

The Queen's Club Championships serve as a key warm-up event for Wimbledon, and Raducanu's performance has generated significant excitement among British tennis fans. Her ability to navigate physical concerns and dispel doubts about her form has been a talking point throughout the week. By reaching the final without dropping a set, she has sent a clear message about her readiness for the challenges ahead.

The final against Vekic will test whether Raducanu can maintain this level and secure a landmark victory on grass, a surface that has historically presented difficulties for her. With her renewed mindset and the familiar guidance of Richardson, the 23-year-old appears poised to add another prestigious trophy to her collection





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Emma Raducanu Queen's Club Championships Grass Court Tennis Wimbledon Warm-Up Donna Vekic US Open Champion Tennis Final

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