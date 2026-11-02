Emfuleni Whistleblower Martha Mani Rantsofu Family Vows Change in Local Elections

The family of slain Emfuleni whistleblower Martha Mani Rantsofu expresses disillusionment with the ANC, vowing to vote for change amid local government elections.

The upcoming local government elections have reignited profound grief for the family of slain whistleblower Martha Mani Rantsofu, who was murdered in March 2026 after exposing systemic corruption within the Emfuleni Local Municipality. Her mother, Maureen Rantsofu, described a moment of deep sorrow on 4 November when she discovered her daughter's name still listed on the voters' roll, a discovery that shattered her composure and forced a painful re-evaluation of their long-standing political allegiance.

Grief Over Voters Roll and ANC Allegiance

Maureen Rantsofu, speaking from her home in Sebokeng Zone 3, recounted how the sight of her daughter's name on the electoral list served as a stark reminder of the promises broken by the African National Congress, the party she and her family had supported for decades. She stated that Martha Mani Rantsofu, a 39-year-old finance official, was a devout member who loved voting for the ANC, yet her death has stripped the family of their hope in the organization. The elder Rantsofu emphasized that the party failed to provide support during their time of immense grief, leading her to declare that she is now voting for change to ensure better services in Emfuleni.

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Corruption Allegations and Tragic Death

Martha Mani Rantsofu was execution-style shot by a gunman at a tyre-fitting shop on Frikkie Meyer Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026, just one week after she publicly alleged that a syndicate was stealing municipal funds. Her sister, Lydia Rantsofu, revealed that Martha had first reported allegations of collusion between senior officials and service providers to her line manager, Tsietsi Rafube, who allegedly promised to escalate the matter but failed to do so. Consequently, Martha decided to lay criminal charges at the Vanderbijlpark police station, and her family believes her killers targeted her specifically after learning she had initiated legal action.

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Posthumous Recognition and Community Impact

On 26 October, Martha Mani Rantsofu was posthumously awarded the Fallen Heroes of Integrity Award at the 4th Annual Whistleblower Awards in Johannesburg, an honor that has reopened old wounds for her grieving relatives. Her mother expressed that instead of being recognized for her hard work while alive, she was only honored after her brutal death, which robbed her young daughter of a normal childhood, including missing a matric ball her mother had planned to attend. The lack of basic services in Sebokeng Zone 3, such as reliable electricity, stable water provision, and refuse collection, remains a daily reality that Martha sought to rectify through her whistleblowing efforts.

Ongoing Investigations and Arrests

Before her death, Martha Mani Rantsofu had flagged multiple corruption schemes, including fictitious invoice payments, illegal electricity connections, and a R16 million fleet tender fraud, which triggered an internal investigation referred to the police. Although no one has been directly arrested for her murder, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has made numerous arrests in related corruption cases, including the detention of businesswoman Janitha van Reenen-Coetzee, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind a scheme defrauding the municipality of approximately R9 million.