Emfuleni residents reject coalition government despite DA securing 37 seats in 2026 elections amid R10.8 billion debt crisis and severe service delivery failures.

Residents of the Emfuleni Local Municipality are firmly rejecting the formation of another coalition government following the conclusion of the 2026 local government elections. The recent electoral process resulted in a hung council for the Gauteng region, leaving the political landscape fragmented and the community deeply frustrated. Despite the Democratic Alliance securing the highest number of votes, the electorate has issued a clear demand for an immediate end to the collapsing service delivery and severe infrastructure decay that has plagued the area for years.

Emfuleni Election Results and Council Seat Breakdown

No single political party won the Emfuleni council outright in the recent elections, making a coalition arrangement inevitable. The Democratic Alliance currently leads the pack with 37 council seats, establishing it as the largest single party in the municipality. The African National Congress follows with 22 seats, while the Economic Freedom Fighters hold six seats. Because a coalition government is now structurally required to govern, the community has expressed deep fatigue with these political arrangements. One local resident explicitly stated that they never voted for coalitions, emphasizing that they voted for parties to be honest. Another resident expressed their desire to see the South African Communist Party take the lead in local governance.

Also read Voters Demand Effective Governance in South Africa's 2026 Local Elections

Emfuleni Infrastructure Decay and Service Delivery Failures

The municipality has long been plagued by dilapidated infrastructure, creating a daily crisis for its citizens. Locals report that roads are in a terrible state, with dust from unpaved areas causing severe respiratory issues, including tuberculosis. Street lighting is poor, and sewerage frequently spills into the streets, creating unsanitary conditions. Electricity and water supply are equally critical issues facing the population. One resident revealed they have been without power for over two years. Although the municipality recently installed a new transformer and meter boxes, the electricity remains non-functional. This lack of power is causing children to fall behind in their schooling, further exacerbating the social crisis.

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Emfuleni Financial Crisis and R10.8 Billion Debt

Alongside its litany of service delivery failures, the municipality is drowning in debt. As of mid-2026, the local authority owes Eskom approximately R8.6 billion. It also owes Rand Water around R2.1 billion, bringing its total debt to more than R10.8 billion. Residents also allege that the municipality is riddled with corruption. One self-identified caring member of the African National Congress stated that the party has done nothing for the community during its previous tenure. The current political deadlock mirrors the 2021 local government elections, which also resulted in a hung council. The African National Congress subsequently ran Emfuleni as a minority government with the support of smaller parties until the 2026 elections.

Democratic Alliance Coalition Talks and November 23 Deadline

With the council scheduled to sit on Monday, 23 November, to decide on the municipality's leadership, the Democratic Alliance is reportedly leading the coalition talks. Addressing the electoral outcome, a Democratic Alliance spokesperson acknowledged the reality of the results. The spokesperson explained that the party received 41% of the vote, a figure that does not give an outright majority. Consequently, the party is forced to enter into a coalition government. Addressing the residents' refusal to accept another coalition, the spokesperson added that they intend to offer the community a different coalition government. However, many residents dismiss these assurances as mere promises. The party remains coy about which political partners they will ultimately align with.