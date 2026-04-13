Emfuleni Municipality Official Martha Mani Rantsofu Murdered, Case Investigated by PKTT

Martha Mani Rantsofu, an official from the Emfuleni local municipality, was fatally shot in Vanderbijlpark on March 30th. Her murder, captured on CCTV, is being investigated by the PKTT, the police unit that investigates politically motivated crimes. The family is in deep grief and seeks answers. Rantsofu was about to graduate with an honors degree from Unisa. The investigation is focusing on a possible motive related to her work or a legal dispute.

Martha Mani Rantsofu , a 39-year-old employee of the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was tragically murdered on March 30th in Vanderbijlpark . The circumstances surrounding her death, captured on disturbing CCTV footage, have sent shockwaves through her family and community. Rantsofu, an acting accountant within the municipality, was on the cusp of celebrating a significant academic achievement – an honors degree in public relations from Unisa, with graduation slated for June.

Her brother, Tsotang, expressed the immense grief and disappointment felt by the family, stating that instead of preparing for a joyous graduation ceremony, they are now faced with the heartbreaking task of informing the university of her passing and collecting her qualification posthumously. The family has confirmed that the case is being investigated by the PKTT, the specialized police unit responsible for investigating politically motivated crimes, adding a layer of complexity and concern to the already devastating loss.

The brutal nature of the crime is further highlighted by the video circulating online, which depicts the final moments of Rantsofu's life. The footage shows a man approaching her while she was at a local tire shop, waiting for a puncture to be fixed. Without warning, the assailant fired multiple shots at her, and as she fell, he proceeded to inflict additional gunshot wounds at close range before fleeing the scene. Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the details of the incident and stated that the motive for the murder remains unknown, leaving authorities scrambling for answers.

Tsotang, desperate for justice, has appealed to the public, urging anyone with information about the gunman to come forward and contact the police. He hopes that those responsible will be apprehended and that the truth behind the heinous act will be revealed, offering some solace to the grieving family. Rantsofu's colleagues and superiors remember her as a dedicated and hardworking public servant. The municipality’s finance MMC, Hassan Mako, echoed the call for swift action and justice, emphasizing the impact of her loss on the community.

The investigation is underway, and the PKTT's involvement suggests that the authorities are considering the possibility of a political motive, given her employment with the municipality. The family is currently grappling with the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of Rantsofu’s death. Tsotang revealed that they are “still in the dark” regarding the motive, and the PKTT informed them of their investigation being focused on politically motivated killings. This has raised concerns, particularly given Rantsofu's position within the Emfuleni local municipality.

Adding to the mystery, the family disclosed that Rantsofu had been involved in a legal dispute with a property developer prior to her death. She was the applicant in the matter, with the trial scheduled to begin on April 9th, just days after her murder. Tsotang recounted the devastating events of that fateful day, describing how he received a call informing him to go to an address in Vanderbijlpark. He arrived to the shocking scene and saw his sister’s lifeless body, an experience that has profoundly affected him.

The family's suffering has been compounded by the violent and premeditated nature of the crime, with Tsotang expressing his belief that the killer was not just intending to scare her, but to ensure she would not survive the night. The community and the family hope that the investigation will bring answers and that justice will be served.





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Martha Mani Rantsofu Murder Emfuleni Municipality PKTT Vanderbijlpark Crime Investigation

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