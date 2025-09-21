Emfuleni MMC Faces Corruption Allegations Over Job Promises in Water SPV

Emfuleni Municipality's MMC for Public Works, Tumi Mochawe, is under fire following leaked voice recordings that suggest he promised positions in a new water entity to political allies, sparking calls for investigation and accountability amid chronic service delivery failures.

Emfuleni Municipality is once again embroiled in controversy, this time surrounding allegations of corruption and patronage involving its MMC for Public Works, Cllr Tumi Mochawe . The accusations stem from leaked voice recordings that purportedly capture Mochawe promising positions within a newly established Water and Sanitation Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to political allies.

This development has ignited a firestorm of criticism, particularly from ActionSA, which has called for a thorough investigation and raised serious concerns about the ongoing crisis in service delivery that plagues the municipality. The alleged actions, if proven true, paint a grim picture of how political agendas are potentially overshadowing the needs of the community, and they highlight the entrenched issues of corruption and favoritism that are undermining the municipality's ability to effectively serve its residents.\The voice recordings, widely circulated across various platforms, allegedly feature Mochawe discussing the distribution of positions within the SPV with another individual identified as 'Tso'. The conversation reportedly touches upon a congratulatory award received by Emfuleni and the compilation of a list of names to be distributed to allies. The details revealed in these recordings have sparked outrage and calls for accountability, especially considering the critical role the SPV was intended to play in addressing the chronic water and sanitation failures that have plagued Emfuleni for years. The SPV was specifically intended to rescue residents from years of water and sanitation collapse in Emfuleni. Instead, before it has even begun its work, it is already being hijacked by ANC cadres who see jobs as currency for their internal factional battles. Residents have long endured poor service delivery, including prolonged power outages, sewage flowing in the streets, and a lack of employment opportunities for local residents during municipal projects. These issues compound the sense of disillusionment and frustration felt by many residents who feel they are being disregarded by those in power. These allegations are not isolated; they echo previous controversies surrounding Mochawe, further fueling public distrust. The fact that these events are happening while the municipality struggles to provide basic services raises serious questions about the priorities of those in leadership and the effectiveness of existing oversight mechanisms. The potential misuse of public resources to reward political loyalties instead of focusing on service delivery reinforces the need for a complete review of the municipality's practices.\ActionSA has been at the forefront of condemning the allegations and demanding accountability. Bongani Dhlamini, ActionSA's Emfuleni Regional Chairperson, has voiced the party's deep concern and emphasized the detrimental impact such actions have on the community. He said this scandal is yet another reminder that the ANC can not separate governance from patronage. ActionSA is pushing for a full investigation in the Gauteng Legislature, vowing to hold both the Emfuleni Municipality and the provincial government accountable for ensuring transparency and merit-based appointments within the SPV. ActionSA has repeatedly urged Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC Jacob Mamabolo to invoke Section 139(5) and place the municipality under administration, warning that without intervention, Emfuleni will remain trapped in a cycle of collapse and corruption. Mochawe, in his response, has denied the allegations, stating that the SPV is still in its early stages and recruitment hasn't begun. He maintained that the hiring process would be managed by the HR department of the new entity. The situation remains tense, with the public waiting to hear the full story. Theo Nkonki, a Gauteng COGTA spokesperson, has confirmed that MEC Mamabolo is aware of the allegations and intends to engage with Emfuleni to hear their response. The allegations add to a troubling history, with reports surfacing of political appointments being made even before the 2021 municipal elections. The ongoing investigation by ActionSA and the responses from key stakeholders are critical in determining the future of Emfuleni Municipality and restoring trust in its leadership. The lack of basic services such as clean water and sanitation has been a major complaint by residents of the area, which has led to calls for the municipality to provide better service delivery. The current state of affairs continues to highlight the problems faced by local municipalities





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emfuleni Municipality Tumi Mochawe Corruption Patronage Actionsa Service Delivery Water SPV

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack handed a 10-year prison sentence for corruptionThree years of the sentence are suspended for a period of five years, which means he will effectively serve seven years of direct imprisonment.

Read more »

Mkhwanazi alleges ex-police minister Nathi Mthethwa forced former intelligence head to withdraw criminal case against Richard MdluliMkhwanazi alleges that back in 2011, Mthethwa interfered in the corruption case into Mdluli.

Read more »

UNAIDS Faces Closure by End of 2026 Amid Funding CrisisUNAIDS, the UN agency focused on the HIV/AIDS pandemic, is slated to close by the end of 2026 due to a funding crisis and restructuring efforts by the UN. The agency has already initiated a transition plan involving staff reduction. Despite progress in reducing AIDS-related deaths, UNAIDS highlights ongoing challenges including unequal access to treatment and rising infections in some regions, emphasizing that the global response to AIDS is far from complete.

Read more »

Underworld Kingpin Nafiz Modack Sentenced to 10 Years for CorruptionNafiz Modack, a notorious figure, has been sentenced to a decade in prison for his corrupt activities. The sentence includes a three-year suspension. The conviction is a significant victory for the Hawks, highlighting the ongoing efforts to dismantle corruption within the criminal justice system. The investigation reveals extensive corruption and obstruction of justice, implicating police officials and other individuals.

Read more »

Polokwane mayor says his hands are clean after Hawks raid municipal officesThe Hawks are looking into alleged corruption and tender irregularities involving senior municipal officials in Polokwane.

Read more »

UN Inquiry Links South Sudan Corruption to Human Rights AbusesSouth Sudan's political elites have been criticized in a new report for systemic government corruption and brazen predation, according to the UN Human Rights Commission.

Read more »