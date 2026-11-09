Emfuleni Election Results Signal Warning to ANC Over Sewage Crisis

Molefe warns ANC that ignoring grievances led to DA gains in Emfuleni, urging leadership to listen to environmental activists to avoid losing further support.

The recent local government election results in the Emfuleni municipality have delivered a stark political message to the African National Congress regarding its handling of the long-standing sewage crisis. Environmental activist and Reliable Environmental Protection and Care Agency president Molefe has explicitly stated that the electorate's decision to vote against the ruling party serves as a direct consequence of years of ignored warnings and unaddressed residents' grievances.

Molefe's Warning to ANC Leadership

Molefe released an open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, asserting that the ANC leadership had systematically dismissed independent voices. He stated that the election outcome should serve as a warning that the party had ignored repeated cautions about the consequences of failing to address residents' grievances, noting that the consequences have now been decisively registered by voters.

Also read ANC considers court challenge and recount over Emfuleni election results

Significant DA Gains in Boipatong

The Democratic Alliance secured a dominant victory in the municipality, winning 34 of the 45 wards compared to just 11 for the ANC. The DA also captured key voting districts in Boipatong and Tshepiso, areas where the ANC had historically maintained strong support. This shift signals a significant change in the political landscape for the embattled municipality, which has been plagued by a sewage crisis where residents have repeatedly faced raw sewage flowing into their homes.

Consequences of Ignoring Civic Voices

Molefe warned that the ANC risks losing further support if it continues to dismiss criticism and fails to engage with residents and independent civic organizations. He urged the leadership to review his past communications to prevent the ANC from meeting the same fate as the National Party, which he noted is now merely history. He emphasized that local election results should be viewed as a foretaste of the next national elections and that political leaders must engage people outside their party structures.

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Focus on Governance Over Party Politics

He clarified that his interventions in the Boipatong sewage disaster were not motivated by allegiance to any political party but by concerns about governance and constitutional democracy. He stated that he does not belong to any political formation and that his interests do not lie in fighting or opposing any political party. Instead, he insists that leaders must listen to independent voices to ensure effective service delivery and address the urgent needs of the community.

Coalition Negotiations Ahead in Council

The Democratic Alliance now holds 37 of the municipality's 90 council seats, falling short of the 46 votes needed to govern alone. This mathematical reality leaves coalition negotiations as the next immediate step for the municipality's administration. The outcome highlights the urgent need for political cooperation to resolve the infrastructure failures that have deeply impacted the daily lives of Emfuleni residents for years.