Emfuleni councillors face a critical Friday deadline to elect leadership. Provincial intervention looms if the council fails to convene, risking dissolution and fresh elections within 90 days.

Emfuleni's newly elected municipal council faces a pivotal moment on Friday as it attempts to reconvene and elect a speaker for the first time. This critical session occurs exactly 14 days after the initial chaotic sitting, marking the end of a strict statutory period mandated by local government law. Failure to establish political leadership by this deadline could expose the municipality to severe legal consequences, including potential court action, further intervention by the provincial government, and in extreme cases, the dissolution of the entire council.

Statutory Deadlines and Legal Obligations

The urgency surrounding this Friday session stems from the Municipal Structures Act, which legally requires the election of a speaker during the first council sitting. According to Local Government expert Dr Lungelwa Kaywood of Stellenbosch University's School of Public Leadership, missing this deadline constitutes a failure to fulfill a statutory obligation, regardless of the election results themselves. Dr Kaywood emphasized that while a missed deadline does not nullify the election or end the terms of the councillors, it leaves the municipality in direct breach of its legal duties under the law. The act mandates that at least 46 of Emfuleni's 90 councillors must be present before any voting on political office-bearers can officially commence.

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With the Democratic Alliance-led coalition reportedly commanding 47 seats, Dr Kaywood noted that a walkout by other parties would not necessarily prevent the election if all coalition members were present to vote. However, the prolonged uncertainty poses significant risks to the municipality's governance structure. Dr Kaywood warned that without a functioning council, the administration lacks necessary oversight, a situation particularly dangerous given Emfuleni's documented history of unfunded budgets and audit failures. This governance vacuum threatens to paralyze essential municipal functions and delay critical financial decisions.

Provincial Intervention and Appointment of Tshepo Makola

Following the collapse of the inaugural sitting on Monday, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo has stepped in to ensure continuity. In a formal notice dated November 25, Mamabolo confirmed that Municipal Manager April Ntuli had submitted a medical certificate placing him on sick leave until Friday. Consequently, the MEC appointed Johannesburg Chief Operating Officer and former acting city manager Tshepo Makola to preside over the election of a speaker. This appointment aims to restore order and facilitate the democratic process after previous attempts were thwarted by disruptions.

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Tshepo Makola's role is strictly procedural, designed to oversee the election of political office-bearers without taking a stance on partisan issues. Theo Nkonki, spokesperson for the MEC, stated that security would be significantly strengthened at the venue, access controlled, and the proceedings livestreamed for public transparency. Despite the chaos during Monday's session, which involved overturned tables and police intervention, Nkonki clarified that the department is not pursuing disciplinary action against councillors implicated in the disruptions. The department relies on existing legislative frameworks for guidance on breaches of the councillor code of conduct, choosing not to escalate the matter through formal disciplinary channels at this stage.

Political Accusations and Coalition Negotiations

The political atmosphere remains tense, with opposing parties trading accusations over the causes of the deadlock. DA mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala accused the provincial government of deliberately delaying the election of Emfuleni's leadership. Chabalala argued that despite assurances from MEC Jacob Mamabolo that Municipal Manager April Ntuli would chair Thursday's proceedings, the government appears to be shielding political parties still attempting to claw back power through coalition negotiations. Chabalala asserted that these parties were effectively rejected by the electorate in the recent local government elections, yet they continue to resist forming a stable governing coalition.

Conversely, ANC Sedibeng regional secretary Jason Mkhwane stated that coalition negotiations with other political parties are actively continuing. Mkhwane called on all councillors to conduct themselves responsibly, respect the proceedings, and raise any concerns through proper parliamentary channels. Regarding the appointment of Tshepo Makola, the ANC expressed expectation that he would conduct the election impartially and afford all councillors a fair opportunity to participate. This stance highlights the delicate balance required among competing political factions to resolve the impasse and establish a functional municipal executive.

Consequences of Dissolution and Financial Risks

If the council fails to elect a speaker and stabilize its operations, Dr Lungelwa Kaywood warned that the province could escalate its response beyond directives. The ultimate sanction under the Municipal Structures Act is the dissolution of the council, which would trigger fresh elections within 90 days. However, Kaywood noted that less drastic measures, such as provincial directives or assuming responsibility for specific municipal functions, would likely be considered first. This caution is informed by a 2021 Constitutional Court judgment that overturned the dissolution of the Tshwane council, setting a legal precedent that discourages the immediate use of dissolution powers.

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The political deadlock also carries immediate financial implications for Emfuleni residents and businesses. Crucial decisions regarding tariffs, expenditure, and the municipal budget require formal council approval. Without a functioning leadership structure, these financial mechanisms stall, threatening the municipality's recovery efforts. The inability to pass budgets or set rates exacerbates the risk of further audit failures and undermines public service delivery. As Emfuleni's councillors prepare to return to Vereeniging City Hall, the stakes extend beyond political maneuvering, affecting the daily lives and economic stability of the community they serve.