Violent disruption at Emfuleni Municipality council meeting where ANC EFF MKP and SACP threw water and overturned tables. DA holds 47 seats and demands order.

A violent and chaotic scene unfolded during the Emfuleni Local Municipality council sitting on Monday, as the chamber descended into disorder during the scheduled elections for the mayor, speaker, and chief whip. Councillors from the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF), South African Communist Party ( SACP), and uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) collectively disrupted the proceedings by demanding a fifteen-minute adjournment. This sudden halt to the constitutional process was strongly opposed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its coalition partner, Active Citizens of South Africa (ACSA), who insisted that the election process must continue without interruption.

Violent Disruption in Council Chamber

The tension between the opposing political factions escalated rapidly from verbal disputes into physical altercations, marking a severe breach of parliamentary decorum. Councillors aligned with the ANC, EFF, MK Party, and SACP threw water bottles at their political opponents in the chamber, creating a hazardous and unhygienic environment for all attendees. In addition to the water projectiles, several groups of councillors physically overturned tables in an aggressive display of dissent, further destabilizing the meeting.

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Following the destruction of property and the throwing of liquids, the disruptive groups began chanting political slogans before marching out of the council chamber entirely. This walkout was a calculated move to stall the election of key leadership positions, leaving the council in a state of legislative paralysis. The DA had reportedly received prior intelligence that the sitting would be disrupted, yet the scale of the violence exceeded anticipated expectations.

DA Coalition Secures Mayoral Control

Despite the chaos, the Democratic Alliance holds a significant numerical advantage in the newly constituted council, positioning the party to assume control of the embattled municipality. Kingsol Chabalala, the DA mayoral candidate, indicated that his party had secured forty-seven seats through its coalition partners, which provides a clear majority needed to appoint the mayor and other key council roles. This numerical superiority suggests that the DA is prepared to move forward with its governance agenda once order is restored.

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The strategic positioning of the DA highlights the shifting political dynamics within local government in South Africa, particularly in municipalities previously dominated by the ANC. By leveraging the coalition with Active Citizens of South Africa (ACSA), the DA has created a united front that can withstand the disruptions from the opposition parties. This coalition structure is critical for ensuring the stability of the municipal administration, especially given the history of instability in Emfuleni.

Political Stances on Council Disruption

The opposing political blocs presented sharply conflicting views on the conduct of the meeting and the legitimacy of the election process. The ANC, EFF, MKP, and SACP argued for the fifteen-minute adjournment, likely seeking time to regroup or protest the current leadership arrangements. Their actions, including the water-throwing and table overturning, were intended to signal strong opposition to the DA-led coalition's attempt to take charge.

Conversely, the DA and ACSA maintained that the disruption was an illegitimate attempt to derail democracy and that the election must proceed according to the council's rules. Kingsol Chabalala emphasized that the party was ready to face the challenges but demanded that the rules of the council be respected. The ideological divide is evident in the willingness of the opposition to use physical means to halt proceedings, while the DA focuses on legal and procedural adherence.

Legal Threats and Future Council Actions

The aftermath of the violent session is expected to trigger legal and procedural consequences, with the DA indicating a strong likelihood of court intervention to ensure governance continues. The disruption raises serious questions about the security of council premises and the ability of elected representatives to perform their duties without fear of violence. Legal experts suggest that the DA may seek urgent relief from the courts to declare the election valid despite the walkout.

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Looking ahead, the Emfuleni Municipality faces a critical period of transition where the formation of a stable executive committee will be paramount. The DA's forty-seven seats provide a mandate to form a functional government, but they must navigate the continued hostility from the opposition groups. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the council can return to a state of normalcy or if further disruptions will impact service delivery to the residents of Emfuleni.