Emerging Talents: Mahashe and Siyaya Join Springbok Alignment Camp

An in-depth look at the two exciting uncapped players, Mahashe and Siyaya, who have been invited to Rassie Erasmus's Springbok alignment squad.

The South African national rugby team, known globally as the Springboks , continues to evolve under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus . In a recent move to secure the future of the squad, a new alignment camp has been organized in Cape Town, scheduled from May 19 to May 21.

This gathering features a comprehensive group consisting of 25 forwards and 15 backline players. What makes this particular assembly noteworthy is the inclusion of ten uncapped players, many of whom have distinguished themselves in the United Rugby Championship or through the Junior Springboks. Among these fresh faces, two individuals stand out as particularly exciting prospects: the Lions flanker Mahashe and the Sharks utility back Siyaya.

Both athletes have transitioned from school-level dominance to professional rugby with remarkable speed, catching the eyes of the national coaching staff through their exceptional skill sets and tactical maturity. Mahashe, hailing from East London, carries a pedigree that suggests a bright future in the green and gold jersey. He attended the prestigious Hudson Park High School, an institution famed for producing rugby legends such as Odwa and Akona Ndungane.

His leadership qualities were evident early on, as he captained Border at the under-13 Craven Week and eventually led the South African Schools side before earning a call-up to the Junior Springboks. Within the rugby community, comparisons have been drawn between Mahashe and a young Siya Kolisi, a testament to his leadership, work ethic, and versatility on the field. After completing his schooling, Mahashe integrated into the Lions youth system, where he captained the Under-21 side during the SA Cup.

His transition to senior professional rugby was seamless; he made an immediate impact in the EPCR Challenge Cup against Lyon and shone in his URC debut against the Sharks at Ellis Park, where he scored a try in a convincing victory. With four tries in seven URC appearances, Mahashe has become a cornerstone of the Lions recent success.

His game is characterized by relentless hard work at the breakdown, where his body positioning is consistently flawless, and his tackling is both disciplined and dominant. Parallel to Mahashe rise is the meteoric ascent of Siyaya, a versatile back playing for the Sharks. Siyaya journey began in Paulpietersburg, a rural area in northern KwaZulu-Natal, before he finished his matriculation at Westville Boys High in 2025.

His statistical record in 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary, scoring 17 tries in just 16 matches across various school, provincial, and national levels. This prolific scoring run included a hat-trick for the SA Schools team against SA Schools A and two tries for the SA Under-18 side during their encounter with Ireland Under-18. Recognizing this raw talent, Sharks coach JP Pietersen fast-tracked Siyaya into the senior professional environment.

His URC debut against the Ospreys in Bridgend served as a masterclass in poise and skill. Despite being only 18 years old, Siyaya demonstrated sharp footwork, aerial dominance, and a reliable kicking game with both feet. He possesses a predatory instinct that allows him to exploit gaps in the opposition defense with ease. In a notable match against Benetton, playing at flyhalf, he read a return kick perfectly, sliced through three defenders, and gained nearly 40 meters.

His defensive capabilities are equally impressive, as evidenced by his confident tackle on the veteran Italian Number 8 Lorenzo Cannone. The inclusion of Mahashe and Siyaya in the Springbok alignment camp represents a strategic shift towards integrating youth who can handle the pressure of high-stakes professional rugby. By bringing in players who have already tasted success in the URC, the coaching staff is ensuring that the transition to the international stage is less jarring.

Mahashe provides the physical grit and breakdown efficiency that the Springboks have always prized, while Siyaya offers the creative flair and tactical flexibility needed in the modern game. The contrast in their backgrounds, from the urban rugby hubs to rural KwaZulu-Natal, highlights the depth of talent available across South Africa.

As these two young stars prepare for their time in Cape Town, the rugby world will be watching closely to see if they can translate their domestic dominance into Springbok caps. Their rapid progression from the school ranks to the national periphery is a compelling narrative of talent meeting opportunity, signaling a promising new era for South African rugby





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