Emergence of Community-Based Political Movements Challenges Traditional Party Dominance in South African Local Elections

An expert highlights the rising influence of community-led parties like One Merafong Organisation, noting their potential to reshape local governance through advocacy and coalition politics despite structural challenges.

In many ways, local government elections are more important than general elections because they directly affect the daily lives of citizens through decisions on water, sanitation, roads, and local economic development.

While national politics often captures headlines, it is at the municipal level where governance is most tangible and where failures are most acutely felt. This reality has spurred the formation of new community-based political entities, such as the recently launched One Merafong Organisation (OMO), which aims to contest the upcoming local government elections in South Africa. OMO emerged from service delivery protests in Merafong, where residents have long struggled with inadequate water supply and other basic services.

Its secretary-general, Buti Elliot Mtembu, framed the party's launch as a crucial step toward uniting residents, community leaders, and stakeholders to address local challenges and build a brighter, more resilient future for the region. According to Prof Theo Neethling, a research fellow in political studies and governance at the University of the Free State, such residents' associations and community parties should not be underestimated, even if their prospects for outright electoral victory should not be exaggerated either.

South African politics remains largely structured around established political parties that possess the organisational machinery, resources, and electoral reach necessary to compete effectively. However, growing voter frustration with poor service delivery and political infighting has opened space for civic organisations to exert influence. Their greatest impact may not lie in winning control of municipalities but in acting as catalysts for accountability, forcing established parties to respond more directly to local concerns.

Neethling posed a critical question: whether these associations can evolve from protest platforms into governing platforms. Mobilising communities around service-delivery failures is one thing; developing the expertise, policy depth, and organisational capacity to run a municipality is quite another. Those civic movements that successfully make this transition could become key players in coalition politics and local governance. Those that do not are likely to remain pressure groups rather than lasting political alternatives.

While political parties still dominate the electoral arena, the era in which they enjoyed an uncontested monopoly over local representation appears to be drawing to a close. The political environment is indeed changing, as declining support for large parties, particularly the African National Congress (ANC) in many urban areas, has created space for independents, civic organisations, and local movements.

This shifting landscape suggests that future local governance may increasingly depend on coalitions and partnerships between established parties and new community-based actors, thereby reshaping democratic accountability at the grassroots level





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