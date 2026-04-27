Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Non-Profit Betrayal Heads to Trial

Elon Musk’s legal battle with OpenAI, accusing the AI company of abandoning its non-profit mission, is set for trial on April 27, 2026. The case highlights a clash between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, raising questions about AI’s role in society and corporate governance.

Elon Musk ’s high-profile lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of abandoning its original non-profit mission , is set to go to trial on April 27, 2026, with jury selection beginning that day.

The legal battle, unfolding in a San Francisco courtroom, pits the world’s wealthiest individual against a startup he once supported and now competes with in the rapidly expanding AI industry. Musk’s lawsuit alleges that OpenAI, co-founded by CEO Sam Altman in 2015 with Musk’s backing, misled him about its commitment to developing AI for the public good rather than private profit.

Court documents reveal that Altman persuaded Musk to invest millions into OpenAI, framing it as a non-profit lab whose technology would be freely accessible to the world. However, OpenAI later established a for-profit subsidiary to fund the massive infrastructure required for its AI advancements, with Microsoft investing billions into the company. Musk argues that this shift betrayed the original mission, while OpenAI counters that Musk’s departure was due to his desire for control rather than a breach of trust.

The trial will examine whether OpenAI broke its promises to Musk or simply adapted to the financial realities of AI development. Alongside seeking OpenAI’s return to a non-profit model, Musk’s lawsuit demands the removal of Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, though he has since waived any personal financial claims, pledging to donate any damages to OpenAI’s nonprofit arm. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will ultimately decide the case’s outcome, possibly overriding the jury’s advisory findings.

The lawsuit also highlights broader debates about AI’s role in society—whether it should serve the public or a select few—and Musk’s own controversial leadership, including his restructuring of Twitter, now X. The trial’s conclusion, expected by mid-May 2026, could have significant implications for AI governance and corporate accountability





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