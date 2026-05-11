Elon Musk's Lawsuit Against OpenAI Heads to Federal Jury in Oakland, California

The trial has laid bare the internal strife within a circle of elite Silicon Valley engineers, investors, and executives in the years leading up to the high-profile launch of the ChatGPT chatbot in 2022. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will then make the final ruling on both liability and remedies after hearing the jury's opinion after hearing Monday's testimony from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

SAN FRANCISCO - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to take the stand on Monday in Elon Musk 's lawsuit against OpenAI to explain emails that revealed how his company funded the ChatGPT creator's shift from a philanthropic organisation to for-profit AI giant, and to rely on disclosed Microsoft emails from January 2018 to demonstrate that the tech giant only opened its chequebook once a profit appeared possible.

In his lawsuit, Musk accuses OpenAI of betraying its original nonprofit mission and misappropriating his founding donations totalling $38 million to build an empire valued at over $850 billion. OpenAI counters that Musk left voluntarily after failing to seize majority control and has since become the company's direct competitor through his own AI venture, xAI





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Business Technology Elon Musk Openai Microsoft Satya Nadella Chatgpt AI Investments Microsoft Emails Donations Openai Lawsuit Brockman Musk-Brockman Dispute

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