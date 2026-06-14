Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire: A Look at His 14 Children and Their Mothers

South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk has reached a historic milestone as the world's first trillionaire. Alongside his financial achievements, Musk's personal life includes 14 children from multiple relationships. This article details his children and their mothers.

South African-born tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the world's first-ever trillionaire, with a net worth exceeding one trillion dollars as of June 12, 2025.

This remarkable financial feat places him at the pinnacle of global wealth, surpassing all previous records. Alongside his business achievements with companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Musk's personal life has drawn significant public attention, particularly his large family. He is known to have 14 children from multiple relationships, spanning two decades. This article provides a comprehensive look at each of his children and their mothers, offering insights into his complex personal life.

Musk's first child, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 with his then-wife Justine Musk, a Canadian author. Tragically, Nevada passed away at just 10 weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Following this loss, the couple had twins in 2004: Griffin and Xavier. Xavier later changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022 upon turning 18, citing gender identity reasons.

In 2006, Musk and Justine welcomed triplets: Kai, Saxon, and Damian. The couple divorced in 2008, and Musk has since maintained a cordial relationship with his older children, though details about their lives remain private. Musk's relationship with Canadian musician Grimes (Claire Boucher) began in 2018 and produced three children. Their first, X AE A-XII, nicknamed Baby X, was born in May 2020.

The child's unique name sparked widespread discussion. In December 2021, they welcomed a daughter via surrogate, initially named Exa Dark Sideræl, later changed to Y or Why? by Grimes. A third child, Techno Mechanicus, was born in 2022, as revealed in Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk. The couple had an on-and-off relationship, and Grimes has spoken about co-parenting amicably.

In November 2021, Musk secretly fathered twins named Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, a director at Neuralink. This was disclosed in court documents and later confirmed by Musk. Zilis and Musk have continued to expand their family, welcoming a son named Seldon Lycurgus in February 2025.

Additionally, Musk has a son named Romulus with author Ashley St. Clair, born in September 2024, whose surname is recorded as St. Clair. With 14 children in total, Musk's family continues to grow, and he has expressed a desire to have more children to contribute to humanity's future. His journey from a South African entrepreneur to the world's first trillionaire is as much a story of technological innovation as it is of personal legacy





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elon Musk Trillionaire Children Family Biography

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Becomes First Trillionaire as SpaceX IPO SoarsElon Musk reaches a net worth exceeding $1.1 trillion after SpaceX's record $75 billion IPO, highlighting his unique blend of business success and cultural influence despite criticism over governance and political activism.

Read more »

Elon Musk raises his $75bn in world record listingSpaceX has smashed records before its shares even start trading and Elon Musk is closing in on his first trillion dollars.

Read more »

Elon Musk on Brink of Becoming World's First TrillionaireElon Musk is poised to break a financial threshold the world has never seen before as SpaceX is set to debut on the Nasdaq at a staggering valuation of $1.77 trillion, potentially making him the world's first trillionaire.

Read more »

Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jumpFriday's gain lifted SpaceX's market value to more than $2 trillion, placing it among the 10 most valuable American companies -- ahead of Tesla, Facebook-owner Meta and Walmart.

Read more »