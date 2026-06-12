Elon Musk Becomes First Trillionaire as SpaceX IPO Soars

Elon Musk reaches a net worth exceeding $1.1 trillion after SpaceX's record $75 billion IPO, highlighting his unique blend of business success and cultural influence despite criticism over governance and political activism.

Few business leaders have been as deeply embedded in popular culture as Elon Musk , the ambitious entrepreneur who has become a central figure in internet culture and amassed a fortune that has made him the world's first trillionaire.

At a time when concerns about inequality are high and public attitudes toward the ultra-wealthy have soured, Musk has managed to retain a loyal following despite his stratospheric net worth and without the folksy persona that endeared other tycoons such as Warren Buffett to the masses. While admirers view Musk's no-filter style as part of his appeal, critics have accused him of wielding oligarch-like power, raised concerns about governance at his companies and objected to his increasingly partisan political interventions.

The centre of Musk's empire, SpaceX, raised a record $75 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, highlighting investor enthusiasm for his business ventures. Prior to the share sale, Forbes pegged his net worth at roughly $780 billion, far ahead of the man next in line, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page.

'The second richest person has been hovering around $300 billion, so about less than one-third of what Musk can potentially be worth tomorrow,' said Matt Durot, deputy editor at Forbes Wealth. 'And only one other person, Larry Ellison, has ever been worth $400 billion. ' Most of Musk's wealth now rests with SpaceX, where he holds a stake worth roughly $866 billion.

Along with Tesla and the rest of his properties, his net worth will exceed $1.1 trillion when the stock begins trading Friday, according to Forbes and Reuters calculations based on company filings. Musk became a household name through Tesla and SpaceX before expanding his influence with the $44 billion acquisition of social media platform in 2022.

The deal gave him a direct channel to hundreds of millions of users and made him a prominent voice on issues ranging from politics and immigration to government spending and free speech. The political fallout coincided with weakening Tesla sales in several international markets in 2025 as protests and consumer boycotts targeted the electric vehicle maker.

He took over as Tesla's CEO in 2008 with the conviction that electric vehicles could combine high performance with software-driven features, helping redefine the global automotive industry. Some auto-industry watchers say Tesla's success, and its trillion-dollar-plus market cap, helped prod traditional carmakers to pivot to electric cars. Many investors are betting he can repeat the feat in space and artificial intelligence.

Yet SpaceX remains cash-hungry, and much of the company's valuation rests on technologies that may take years or decades to become commercially viable. As CEO of Tesla, Musk has courted controversy and praise in equal measure. He is credited with turning Tesla into the world's most valuable carmaker. Executives at legacy carmakers dismissed the threat for years, skeptical that a startup car company could figure out how to mass produce electric vehicles profitably.

'He renewed the world's respect for US ingenuity in automotive engineering,' said Bob Lutz, a former General Motors vice-chair. At the same time, Tesla has faced legal challenges and shareholder concerns tied to its storied CEO, particularly his 2018 pay package, once worth $56 billion. Musk's influence has become so pervasive that market observers have dubbed the network of businesses around him the 'Muskonomy.

' The phenomenon has given rise to what some investors call the 'Elon premium,' a valuation boost driven as much by faith in Musk's vision as by traditional financial metrics. 'Much like Tesla, SpaceX is a bet on Elon Musk,' said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, a provider of IPO-focused research and ETFs.

'A market cap of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion would certainly throw all traditional valuation methodologies out the window, and is instead best characterized as the Elon Musk premium. ' The concentration of influence around a single entrepreneur has amplified concerns about corporate governance, conflicts of interest and the risks of tying company fortunes too closely to one individual.

Over the years, Musk has turned clashes with regulators, billionaires, short sellers, journalists and media organizations, including Reuters, into recurring public battles that often unfolded on social media. Musk's alliance with Trump followed a familiar pattern. After helping bankroll Trump's return to the White House and serving in a senior advisory role through the administration's DOGE initiative, Musk became one of the president's closest corporate allies.

The relationship later fractured amid disagreements over policy and spending, spilling into a public feud. Though the two have since struck a more conciliatory tone, their falling-out highlighted the increasingly blurred lines between Musk's business empire and political ambitions. This intertwining of business and politics raises questions about the governance of his companies and the potential for conflicts of interest.

For instance, Musk's role in advising the government on spending cuts through the DOGE initiative while his companies hold billions in government contracts has drawn scrutiny. Critics argue that such arrangements allow Musk to influence policy in ways that benefit his own ventures, undermining the separation of corporate and state interests.

Meanwhile, supporters point to Musk's ability to drive innovation and job creation, arguing that his unique approach has reshaped industries and inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs. The SpaceX IPO is expected to further solidify Musk's position as a transformative figure in technology, with many investors buying into his vision of colonizing Mars and revolutionizing space travel.

However, the high valuation based on future potential rather than current earnings has raised concerns among more conservative analysts. As Musk continues to expand his reach, the world watches to see whether his bold bets will pay off or whether the risks inherent in tying so much value to one individual will lead to a fall.

The story of Elon Musk is not just about wealth and innovation; it is a test of the limits of personality-driven business in an era of heightened scrutiny and volatility





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elon Musk Spacex IPO Trillionaire Tesla Muskonomy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX IPO Demand Surges to $250 BillionThe demand for SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) has reached $250 billion, exceeding the company's initial target of $75 billion and setting a new record for the highest initial amount raised by a stock going public on an exchange rate ever listed.

Read more »

SpaceX IPO Expected to Drain Capital from Cryptocurrency MarketsThe upcoming SpaceX public listing, potentially the largest ever with a valuation of 1.75 trillion dollars, is drawing retail investors away from cryptocurrencies. Analysts suggest that the excitement surrounding AI-driven stocks is pulling risk capital out of Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Read more »

SpaceX on cusp of record IPO that could make Musk a trillionaireSpaceX enters the final stretch before its expected trading on Wall Street as part of the biggest initial public offering in history, which could propel co-founder Elon Musk to trillionaire status.

Read more »

SpaceX on cusp of record IPO that could make Elon Musk a trillionaire by FridaySpaceX, co-founded by Elon Musk in 2002, is on the brink of its biggest IPO ever, with the potential to make Musk a trillionaire. The company's valuation could reach $1.8 trillion, making it one of the most elite companies on Wall Street. The IPO is Musk's biggest financial gamble yet, with his AI company and X social media platform also included in the offering.

Read more »