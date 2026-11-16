Ellen DeGeneres has shared a post about Cape Town's controversial relocation of 44 Simon's Town baboons to an enclosure, bringing international attention to the dispute. Authorities defend the move as a last resort, while activists call it captivity dressed up as conservation.

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a post about Cape Town's controversial relocation of 44 Simon's Town baboons, bringing international attention to the dispute. The American television personality posted about the controversy on her Instagram account, which has over 129 million followers.

Her involvement gives the already heated Cape Town debate a much bigger international audience. The debate erupted after 44 members of the Waterfall troop were captured and relocated to the Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein last weekend. The animals are now behind an electrified fence, where they are expected to spend the rest of their lives. The operation has sparked outrage among residents, activists and animal welfare supporters.

Also read Simon's Town baboons adjusting well at Kogelfontein after relocation

Protests Demanding Baboon Release Grow

Protesters gathered outside the facility on Sunday to demand the baboons' release and the sanctuary's closure. The relocation has triggered strong opposition from residents, animal welfare activists and conservation supporters. DeGeneres is no stranger to animal welfare causes, having regularly used her platform to highlight wildlife conservation issues. The City of Cape Town, SANParks and CapeNature say relocating the Waterfall troop was a last resort after years of escalating conflict between baboons and residents.

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The authorities argue that the animals face increasing risks from traffic, people and shrinking natural habitat. They maintain that the enclosure is preferable to culling and that moving the troop to a managed facility offers a better alternative to allowing the conflict to continue, which could result in animals being injured or killed. Opponents strongly disagree. Animal welfare activists argue that keeping healthy, wild baboons behind electric fencing for the rest of their lives is captivity dressed up as conservation.

They also question whether better waste management and alternative fencing solutions were properly explored. The central question remains whether the relocation represents a necessary response to a difficult human-wildlife conflict or an unacceptable permanent restriction on the lives of wild animals. One elderly female baboon was euthanised after veterinarians discovered serious health problems during the relocation operation. A further female was still being monitored after being left behind during the initial capture.

Cape Town Baboon Dispute Goes Global

The 44 relocated baboons are receiving round-the-clock monitoring and care, according to the management task team. The controversy has already attracted international media attention, with the story reaching publications including The Guardian and Associated Press. Now that Ellen DeGeneres has entered the chat, Cape Town's baboon problem has a rather bigger audience than the usual neighbourhood WhatsApp group. The future of Cape Town's baboons has become a much bigger conversation than a local dispute between residents and wildlife managers.