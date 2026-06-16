Elijah Just Silences Critics with Historic Double for New Zealand

Elijah Just became the first New Zealand man to score twice in a World Cup match, leading his team to a 2-2 draw with Iran.

Elijah Just , a 26-year-old winger for Motherwell, has long been dismissed as too small and skinny for top-level football. But on Monday in Los Angeles, he made history by becoming the first New Zealand man to score twice in a single World Cup match, leading his team to a dramatic 2-2 draw with Iran .

Playing alongside captain Chris Wood, Just showcased his clinical finishing and composure, first scoring in the 7th minute after a deft setup from Wood, then again in the second half to put the All Whites on the brink of their first World Cup victory. Iran equalized twice, but Just's performance silenced doubters and announced his arrival on the global stage.

The match, played in a politically charged atmosphere due to the Middle East conflict, ended in a stalemate, but it was a moment of pride for New Zealand, who entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked team. Just, listed at 1.74 meters tall, has been repeatedly underestimated throughout his career, yet his two-goal display proved that size is not a barrier to success.

He said, "It's difficult to put into words, I was just buzzing to score the first and then I got the opportunity in the second half and I saw it in the back of the net, it was an incredible feeling. Running over and seeing my teammates and how happy they were - that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

" His parents, brother, and uncle were in the stands to witness the historic performance. Just's journey to the World Cup has been anything but straightforward. He started in New Zealand domestic football before moving to the Netherlands at youth level, then played in Denmark and Austria, and finally joined Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last summer.

In his first season at Motherwell, he scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 43 games, earning a spot in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year. His impressive form caught the attention of scouts, and his display in Los Angeles could see him on the move again. BBC pundit Chris Sutton remarked that Just had likely added a couple of zeroes to his transfer value, and reports suggest Rangers and Celtic are both interested.

Despite his nomadic career, Just has remained humble and focused. He said, "I looked at him and thought, 'Scottish football? You could be in bother here!

' When you look at a player like that, a guy who is diminutive and left-footed, you think he's a flair player. " His double against Iran brought his international tally to 11 goals in 45 appearances for New Zealand, a remarkable record for a player often overlooked. The All Whites, coached by Englishman Darren Bazeley, are at their first World Cup in 16 years, and the wait for a landmark first win continues.

But Just warned that tougher assignments against Egypt and Belgium will not deter them.

"If people were surprised, maybe they have not been following because we have such a talented group and we work really hard," he said. New Zealand's media, long dominated by rugby and cricket, took notice. Radio New Zealand highlighted his Chinese descent through his mother and described him as humble. Stuff, a leading news outlet, quoted an academy chairman saying that Just's heroics were a lesson to nearly every small, skinny little nine-year-old who gets pushed around on the field.

Just's story is one of resilience and determination, proving that talent can overcome physical stereotypes. As he continues his World Cup journey, he has already inspired a new generation of footballers in New Zealand and beyond. Fans can catch the remainder of the tournament through various broadcast options, but the focus remains on the pitch where Just has become a symbol of hope for his nation





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