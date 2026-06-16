Elijah Just's Double Propels New Zealand to Historic World Cup Draw

Slim but decisive, Motherwell winger Elijah Just scored twice against Iran, giving the All Whites a surprise lead and a 2‑2 draw that could pave the way for New Zealand's first World Cup win.

Elijah Just , once dismissed as too slight for top‑level football, has become the surprise star of New Zealand's 2022 World Cup campaign. The 26‑year‑old winger, who currently plies his trade with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, netted a brace against Iran in the group‑stage match played in Los Angeles, securing a 2‑2 draw that surprised many observers.

From the opening whistle, Just made an immediate impact, flashing a lead for the All Whites after just seven minutes. Partnering the experienced Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood, Just received a low pass, switched his footwork from left to right, and unleashed a powerful shot that eluded goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran restored parity before the break, but Just again linked up with Wood in the second half, barely a minute after the restart, to fire New Zealand back into contention and bring them within touching distance of a historic first World Cup victory. The match unfolded against a tense geopolitical backdrop, with the Iran‑New Zealand fixture taking place amid heightened concerns over the Middle East conflict.

Despite the external pressure, the All Whites displayed composure, and Just's performance will be remembered not only for its technical quality but also for the symbolic breakthrough it represents for players who do not fit the traditional physical mould.

"I was buzzing to score the first goal and then I saw the second one hit the back of the net - it was an incredible feeling," Just said after the game. "Running over, seeing my teammates' reactions, that is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

" The New Zealand squad, guided by English coach Darren Bazeley, is making its first World Cup appearance in 16 years and, although they remain the tournament's lowest‑ranked side, Just insists that their talent pool and work ethic could still produce an upset against future opponents Egypt and Belgium. Just's journey to this moment has been anything but conventional.

Born in Auckland, he rose through local clubs before spending a youth spell in the Netherlands, followed by professional experiences in Denmark and Austria. Last summer he signed for Motherwell, where he recorded seven goals and eight assists across 43 matches, earning a place in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.

His double against Iran raised his international tally to 11 goals in 45 caps - a remarkable achievement in a nation where rugby and cricket dominate the sporting conversation. Media in New Zealand, accustomed to spotlighting the more renowned Chris Wood, scrambled to introduce the newcomer, noting his Chinese heritage on his mother's side and describing him as humble and unassuming.

Football pundits, including former England striker Chris Sutton, suggested that Just's market value has jumped dramatically, prompting speculation that Scottish giants Rangers or Celtic could soon make a move for the versatile left‑footed attacker





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elijah Just World Cup New Zealand Football Iran Match Motherwell

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ravindra calls for collective effort to fill Williamson's void for New ZealandFollowing Kane Williamson's shock retirement after the first Test against England, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra stresses the need for a team-wide batting contribution to overcome the loss of their record-scoring captain.

Read more »

Stokes suspension clouds England's chances as New Zealand seek bounce backEngland's captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped for breaching a curfew, prompting an ECB investigation and a stand‑in captaincy for Joe Root. The incident adds to a series of off‑field controversies surrounding the England squad and comes as New Zealand deal with Kane Williamson's sudden retirement.

Read more »

Elijah Just Scores Twice as New Zealand Draw 2-2 with Iran in World Cup DebutElijah Just emerged as a World Cup star, scoring two goals for New Zealand in their Group G match against Iran. The 26-year-old winger became the first New Zealand man to score twice in a World Cup match, helping his team secure a 2-2 draw against the higher-ranked Iranian side. Just, who plays for Motherwell, described the experience as incredible and highlighted the joy of celebrating with his teammates. Despite the draw, New Zealand remains winless in World Cup history but showed they can compete with top teams.

Read more »

Elijah Just Silences Critics with Historic Double for New ZealandElijah Just became the first New Zealand man to score twice in a World Cup match, leading his team to a 2-2 draw with Iran.

Read more »