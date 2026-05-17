ELFA Referee Laken Richardson: A Rising Star in the World of Football

Laken Richardson, a young and talented referee in the Eastern Local Football Association (ELFA), has shown remarkable composure, courage, and impartiality during a recent derby match. His decision to award a penalty despite minimal contact has sparked controversy but also admiration from football enthusiasts.

Young Eastern Local Football Association ( ELFA ) match official Laken Richardson proved he is unfazed by pressure when he displayed composure, courage and impartiality during the recent Benoni Derby between arch-rivals Benoni Northerns and Old Bens.

The 17-year-old referee showed glimpses of top-level temperament in the second half of the heated clash when Old Bens captain Spiros Avgoutis clipped the heels of Northerns attacker Ludick Malele inside the box. While the referee initially waved play on, believing the contact was minimal, assistant referee Richardson, who had a clear view of the incident, advised the official to overturn the decision and award a penalty instead.

Though some supporters and players questioned the call due to the soft nature of the contact and emotionally charged atmosphere of the derby, Richardson stood firm, refusing to be intimidated by the occasion.

'When you have played the game, you understand the game. At the end of the day, as a referee, you need to understand that the game is not about you. It’s about the players. We’re here for football.

Let’s let the football do the talking instead of our words and actions,' he said. Young referee hopes for long and fruitful career. I fell in love with the game from a young age. I played the game up until I was 15.

When I started refereeing at 13, I decided to try something different. Ever since, I fell in love with officiating. I stopped playing because it clashed. You couldn’t play and ref at the same time.

So I gave up playing, which was a hard decision. I miss it to this day, but I love refereeing. I love giving back to the community. I would like to make a career out of it.

With a calm head, thick skin, and a no fear, no favour approach already setting him apart, Richardson appears to be laying the foundation for a bright future with the whistle. Still developing his craft in the ELFA, Gauteng Development League and SAFA Ekurhuleni Hollywoodbets Regional League, Richardson has his sights firmly set on the country’s top flight. For the young official, reaching the PSL would represent the fulfilment of years of sacrifice, hard work and dedication to the game.

I mean, starting off as a referee at 13, you think you’re coming here just to give back and you’re not going to take it seriously. Over time, it gradually comes to mind. One day, when I make it to the PSL, I’ll cherish that day forever. I really will.

Richardson draws inspiration from respected South African referee Abongile Tom, whose rise from humble beginnings to the FIFA stage continues to motivate aspiring officials across the country. He is a PSL, AFCON and FIFA World Cup referee. In December, a development tournament was held in Cape Town. He returned to the same tournament where he had first started and officiated the final.

That’s what it’s all about — giving back to those who provided for you at the beginning. That’s what I want to do. It shows real character. I respect Abongile so much, and if I can reach that level, I think my goals will be met





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Football Referee ELFA Gauteng Development League SAFA Ekurhuleni Hollywoodbets Regional League PSL Abongile Tom FIFA World Cup

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