Eleven suspects to appear in court after discovery of R1 billion drug lab in North West

The discovery of a drug lab with narcotics worth more than R1 billion in the North West has led to the arrest of eleven suspects, including five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national and three South Africans. Police have seized about 481 kilograms of meth with an estimated street value of millions of rands, along with chemicals, equipment and three firearms. The laboratory is the fourth in South Africa with alleged Mexican links, and investigations remain ongoing.

Eleven suspects are expected to appear in the Swartruggens Magistrates Court on Friday after the discovery of a drug lab with narcotics worth more than R1 billion in the North West.

The suspects include five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national and three South Africans. Police have so far seized about 481 kilograms of meth with an estimated street value of millions of rands - along with chemicals, equipment and three firearms. The laboratory is the fourth in South Africa with alleged Mexican links. Investigations remain ongoing





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Drug Lab Narcotics Mexican Mozambican Zimbabwean South African Meth Street Value Equipment Firearms Investigation Ongoing

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