Eleven skydivers and pilot die in Missouri plane crash

Eleven skydivers and a pilot died in a plane crash in Butler, Missouri, on Sunday, according to US aircraft operator Skydive Kansas City. The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport, about 100km south of Kansas City.

Eleven skydivers and a pilot died in the crash of a private plane on Sunday in Butler , Missouri , US aircraft operator Skydive Kansas City said.

The Missouri state highway patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport, about 100km south of Kansas City. The names of those involved will not be released until all next of kin have been notified, the company said. It added it was working closely with local authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and Bates County emergency management director, told Reuters the single-engine turboprop airplane took off around 11.20am but failed to gain altitude before making a sharp left turn and crashing about 274m from the runway. This is not a commercial airliner that has crashed. It's a local airplane that took off from our local airport, Bates County sheriff Chad Anderson said. This appears to be an accident, he said at a press conference.

Family members of the victims witnessed the crash, Anderson said, adding FAA officials had arrived at the scene. The NTSB said investigators were expected to arrive at the scene on Monday and a final report on the probable cause of the crash was expected in 12-24 months. Missouri governor Mike Kehoe said on Facebook that several state agencies were responding, including grief counsellors, to support surviving family members.

According to the non-profit US Parachute Association, last year there were 16 fatalities in the US related to skydiving out of an estimated 3.5-million jumps. Not including the Missouri crash, eight fatal aircraft accidents involving skydiving have occurred in the US over the past decade, resulting in 25 deaths, the group said.

Skydive Kansas City said on its website it was founded in 1998 and the business was acquired in 2024 by Little Engine Ventures, a private equity firm based in Lafayette, Indiana, that also operates skydiving businesses in Indianapolis and Beloit, Wisconsin





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