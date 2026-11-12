Electron Intelligence Report Data Centre Electricity Demand South Africa

Electron Intelligence forecasts significant electricity demand growth for African data centres, with South Africa contributing 7.77 TWh by 2035. Key insights on colocation operators and renewable energy wheeling.

A comprehensive market analysis published by Electron Intelligence highlights a substantial shift in energy consumption patterns across the African continent, driven largely by the expansion of digital infrastructure. The report projects that South Africa will contribute 7.77 terawatt-hours of additional electricity demand by 2035, fueled primarily by increasing cloud adoption and enterprise digitalization. This growth represents a critical development for energy planners and independent power producers who must prepare for the rising power needs of the technology sector.

African Data Centre Power Projections

Electron Intelligence compiled data on power procurement records for 177 operating facilities and 29 planned data centre sites across the region. The analysis indicates that total data centre electricity consumption in Africa is expected to surge from 2.55 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 6.95 terawatt-hours by 2030. By 2035, this figure is projected to reach 12.60 terawatt-hours, reflecting a rapid acceleration in energy intensity. These figures underscore the urgency for grid infrastructure upgrades and new generation capacity to support the digital economy.

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However, the report cautions that announced capacity does not automatically equate to immediate electricity demand or commercial revenue for power suppliers. Only 337 megawatts, or 52% of Africa's 647 megawatts of announced additional IT capacity, has a scheduled commissioning date by 2035. To meet the base-case scenario for projected demand, the continent requires an additional 583 megawatts of unannounced IT capacity. South Africa is expected to account for 513 megawatts of this requirement, while Kenya's existing pipeline already exceeds its forecasted 2035 needs.

Colocation Operators Drive Market Growth

Colocation operators are positioned to dominate the energy market, accounting for approximately 90% of the continent's demand growth through 2035. David Oni, head of research at Electron Intelligence, emphasizes that developers and power suppliers must look beyond master-planned campus capacities. He notes that average IT draw at operating facilities in 2025 is less than half of the installed capacity, meaning immediate load growth will stem from tenants filling existing data halls rather than the construction of new shells.

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This reality forces a shift in investment strategy, where lenders and power developers must underwrite signed tenant commitments and actual rack loading. Relying solely on announced campus capacity creates significant financial risk, as the physical infrastructure may remain underutilized. The report estimates that average facility power demand across Africa will reach 1,438 megawatts by 2035, with combined peak power requirements hitting 1,598 megawatts. These metrics require precise forecasting to avoid stranded assets.

Renewable Energy Wheeling Opportunities

Electron Intelligence identifies renewable energy wheeling as a viable strategy for power developers targeting South Africa's expanding data centre market. In a specific model involving a 12-megawatt IT facility consuming 97 gigawatt-hours annually, supplementing utility power with wheeled solar reduces the cost of electricity by 11.5%. The cost decreases from 126.78 dollars per megawatt-hour to 112.19 dollars per megawatt-hour, generating estimated annual savings of approximately 1.42 million dollars for the facility operator.

Despite these potential savings, the commercial viability of alternative power arrangements depends on several regulatory and infrastructural factors. Grid connection capacity, municipal wheeling rules, transmission-use charges, and existing electricity tariff structures significantly influence whether these models can be successfully implemented. The report stresses that the availability of new power contracts is contingent upon existing supply agreements and the actual demand realized at individual campuses, requiring nuanced legal and technical frameworks.

Investment Risks and Delayed Growth Scenarios

The analysis warns that power developers and infrastructure investors face substantial risks if they commit capital before data centre operators secure sufficient customers. Under a delayed-growth scenario, Africa's data centre electricity consumption would reach only 6.44 terawatt-hours in 2035, which is 49% below the base-case forecast of 12.60 terawatt-hours. This discrepancy amounts to a cumulative electricity demand shortfall of 26.6 terawatt-hours over the 2026 to 2035 period.

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Approximately 80% of this shortfall is projected to occur after 2030, with South Africa accounting for 78% of the 2035 deficit. David Oni highlights that the primary risk for investors is committing funds before electricity revenue is secured, especially when high-voltage substations or gas pipelines require large upfront investments. To mitigate this, first-phase contracts should include minimum purchase obligations, termination protections, or grid-wheeled remarketing options to protect developers from carrying underutilized assets if tenant occupancy lags.

Nigeria Power Supply Economics Analysis

The report also evaluates power supply economics in other key African markets, using Nigeria as a comparative case study. Oseiwe, a consultant at Electron Intelligence, explains that shifting from continuous diesel generation to natural gas generation supplemented by diesel backup could reduce delivered electricity costs by 54% to 60%. This significant cost reduction highlights the operational and contractual requirements of maintaining continuous data centre operations, which cannot be assessed by capital costs alone.

Project viability in Nigeria depends on gas delivery infrastructure, facility utilization rates, and whether the project falls under state or federal electricity licensing in regions such as Lagos and Ogun. These regional regulatory differences create a complex environment for energy planning. The findings suggest that while technical solutions for cost reduction exist, their implementation is heavily constrained by local regulatory frameworks and infrastructure availability, requiring tailored strategies for each market.