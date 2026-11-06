Electricity generation falls 5.2% in September as inflows jump 78.4%

South Africa's electricity generation dropped 5.2% year on year in September, while power inflows surged 78.4% and outflows fell 58.8%, Stats SA data shows.

Electricity generation in South Africa decreased by 5.2% year on year in September, but ticked up 0.4% from August, Stats SA said on Thursday. The monthly gain followed declines of 0.1% and 0.4% in the previous two months.

Seasonally adjusted power production was down 0.4% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the second quarter, the data shows. For the year to September, generation was down 6.9% at 163,747 gigawatt-hours (GWh) compared with 175,941GWh produced in the same period last year. Power consumption was up 1.5% year on year in September but dipped by 0.9% on a monthly basis.

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Electricity Inflows Surge Despite Monthly Production Dip

Electricity inflows into the country jumped 78.4% year on year to 594GWh in September, while outflows fell 58.8% to 530GWh. The volume of electricity delivered to the country's nine provinces edged up 1.6% to 16,200GWh. The exceptions were the Northern Cape, where delivery was down 21.7%, and KwaZulu-Natal, where it dipped 1.3%.

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Eskom produces about 86% of the country's electricity, and independent power producers contribute about 10%-15% after the launch of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme in 2011. The country also imports and exports electricity to and from neighbouring countries through the Southern African Power Pool. At the weekend, electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa and Africa must expand electricity capacity and make power affordable to unlock industrialisation and benefit from growing demand for energy-intensive industries.

Ramokgopa told the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation's Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum that the region had the mineral resources and renewable energy potential needed to support manufacturing but lacked sufficient electricity infrastructure to turn those advantages into economic growth. Africa's energy deficit remained a major obstacle, he said, noting that about 600-million people on the continent lacked access to electricity.

Data Centres And AI Drive Investment Opportunities

Growing demand from data centres and AI presented an opportunity for South Africa to attract investment, Ramokgopa added, pointing to the country's undersea cable connections, electricity generation potential and renewable energy resources. South Africa plans to add 102GW of new generation capacity, with 60% expected to come from renewable sources.

The country has also embarked on a R440bn programme to build 14,000km of new high-voltage transmission lines over the next decade to connect new wind, solar, battery storage and gas generation projects to the national grid while strengthening the network to support changing electricity flows. The Integrated Resource Plan 2025 gazetted last year seeks to accelerate the diversification of the country's energy mix, which is still dominated by coal, by expanding renewables, gas and nuclear capacity while managing the gradual decommissioning of coal plants.