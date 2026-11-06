IEC confirms 2026 local government election results announcement as counting nears completion

The Electoral Commission says 91% of 2026 local government election results are complete, with the official announcement set to follow as the ANC heads for a record low share of around 30.84%.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has confirmed when the official results of the 2026 Local Government Elections will be announced, bringing the national counting process to its formal conclusion after several days of voting, counting and results capturing across the country.

The commission says it has completed 91% of results for the LGE 2026. In its latest update on counting and tallying, the IEC reported that 150 of the 213 municipalities, excluding the 44 District Councils, now have complete results. The Northern Cape is the first province to have complete results. The next province expected to declare complete is the Free State, as was anticipated.

Also read IEC races to resolve 800 complaints ahead of 2026 South African local election results

Metropolitan Areas Delay Final Results

The highest proportion of results still to be finalised are in the metropolitan municipalities. The commission says this is due to the high concentration of voting districts, driven by high voter density, as well as the rate of contestations. Those factors resulted in longer ballot papers, but also lengthier result slips that must be captured, scanned and audited.

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The remaining outstanding results are mostly in metropolitan municipal areas because of the high number of voting districts given population densities in these urban nodes. Deputy CEO of Electoral Operations Masego Sheburi said the commission hopes to conclude the higher proportion of all provinces by midday and deal with the residual results early on Saturday morning.

Western Cape Waits for Metro Outcome

In the Western Cape, IEC electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said all municipalities outside the City of Cape Town have completed vote counting, with only the outstanding results of the metro to be finalised. South Africans are now awaiting the final outcome of an election that has delivered significant political shifts, particularly in several major metropolitan municipalities. Smaller political parties could hold the balance of power in several closely contested councils.

The ANC is on track to record the greatest number of votes, but will receive a record low amount of around 30.84%. In the most recent 2021 elections, the ANC garnered 45.59%. The Democratic Alliance will finish second with around 24.6%, up from 21.66% in 2021, with the MK Party in third with roughly 9.66%. Coalition negotiations are expected to follow once the formal results are announced.

IEC Debunks Social Media Disinformation

The IEC has also cautioned against disinformation from social media posts claiming that election results in Wards 4 and 23 in Emalahleni Local Municipality in Mpumalanga were withheld because the ballots cast exceeded the number of registered voters. The commission further sought to debunk a claim that a municipal official voted four times, reminding the public that no single person can vote multiple times. A voter may only cast a ballot in the voting district in which they are registered.

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The formal announcement of results will provide the basis for the next stage of negotiations as political parties seek to establish municipal administrations. For voters, the announcement will confirm the final outcome of an election that will determine who governs South Africa's municipalities over the next five years.