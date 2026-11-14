Electoral Commission Publishes Local Government Election Results

The Electoral Commission has finalized local government results, excluding one Northern Cape municipality due to a scheduled revote next week.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa published the comprehensive list of elected local government officials on Friday, signaling the conclusion of the final phase of the national local government elections. This official release marks the definitive step in the electoral process, confirming the winners across the majority of municipalities nationwide. The announcement provides the legal standing for newly elected representatives to assume their duties, establishing the administrative leadership for the upcoming term.

Revote Required In Northern Cape

The finalized list explicitly excludes councillors from one specific municipality located in the Northern Cape province. This exclusion is necessary because a revote in this particular area is scheduled to take place next week. The Electoral Commission has withheld the results for this municipality until the additional voting process is completed and the final tally is verified. This ensures that the official record remains accurate and reflects the complete democratic will of the voters in that region before any appointments are made.

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Five By-Elections Scheduled Nationally

In addition to the main election results, the Electoral Commission has confirmed that five by-elections will be held in wards across the country. These supplementary elections are triggered by specific procedural changes following the initial vote. The reasons for these vacancies include the redesignation of a councillor by their political party or the tragic death of an elected candidate. These by-elections are essential to ensure that every ward remains fully represented in the local government structure without delay.

Four Ward Contests Decided By Coin Toss

The Electoral Commission also confirmed that four ward contests in distinct provinces were decided by a coin toss due to an exact tie in the vote count. These tie-breaking measures occurred in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, and Mpumumanga. The use of a coin toss indicates a rare deadlock where candidates received an equal number of votes, leaving no clear winner through the standard count. This method was applied to break the stalemate in these specific municipal wards.

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Winners Identified In Tie-Break Cases

The winning parties in these coin toss scenarios have been identified and recorded by the Electoral Commission. The African National Congress won ward 7 of Mnquma Municipality in the Eastern Cape and ward 5 of Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality in Limpopo. The African Communist Movement secured ward 14 of Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality in the Free State. The South African Communist Party won ward 17 of Steve Tshwete Municipality in Mpumumanga. These results are now part of the official electoral record.

Commission Chair Addresses Tie-Breaker Law

Electoral Commission chairperson Mosotho Moepya stated that the tie-breaker is a measure enacted by Parliament to handle such deadlocks. Moepya acknowledged that ties are a reality in elections and that Parliament has put decision by lot as a deadlock-breaking mechanism. The chairperson noted that the commission does not know if this method works well or if something better exists, but it is the current legal requirement. Moepya suggested that work could be done now to think about options and provide feedback to improve future electoral processes.