IEC Declares 2026 Local Government Elections Free and Fair, ANC Remains Largest Party with 30.89 Percent

The IEC has declared the 2026 Local Government Elections free and fair, with voter turnout rising to 52 percent and the ANC emerging as the largest party with 30.89 percent of the vote. Coalition negotiations are now set to begin in 127 hung municipalities.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has officially declared the 2026 Local Government Elections free and fair. The final results were announced by IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Voter turnout increased to 52 percent, up from 45.9 percent in the 2021 Local Government Elections. Approximately 14.9 million South Africans voted out of 29.2 million registered voters. The ANC remains the country's largest party nationally but failed to secure an outright majority in any of South Africa's metropolitan municipalities. The ANC secured 30.89 percent of the vote and 3,164 council seats.

Also read South Africa 2026 Local Government Elections IEC Criminal Case Ballot Theft

Party Vote Shares And Council Seats

The Democratic Alliance (DA) followed with 24.60 percent and 1,527 seats. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party took third position with 9.61 percent and 701 council seats. The EFF received 6.25 percent, while ActionSA secured 5.68 percent. Of the 213 municipalities, 72 have parties with outright majorities, while 127 have no party with more than 50 percent of the seats, resulting in hung councils.

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The ANC secured outright control in 51 municipalities, the DA in 12, the IFP in five and the MK Party in three. Rise Tsantsabane Communities secured outright control in one municipality. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula described the party's performance as catastrophic. He said the ANC would not beg for positions during coalition negotiations and acknowledged that voters had delivered a message to the party.

When the people tell us we have fallen short, the honest answer is not to argue with them but to go home and put our house in order, Mbalula said. The results place renewed focus on the ANC's declining electoral support, following its loss of a national parliamentary majority in the 2024 general election. With several municipalities lacking an outright majority, political parties will now turn their attention to coalition negotiations.

Coalition Negotiations In Metros

The DA has said it will initiate discussions with parties that share its stated commitment to clean and accountable government, fighting corruption, service delivery, the rule of law and non-racialism. FF Plus leader Corne Mulder has also called for the DA and ActionSA to work together to govern Gauteng's three metros. The negotiations will be particularly important in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, where the composition of council majorities will determine who forms the municipal administrations.

The IEC has ordered a revote at Jabulani Community Hall in Ward 3 of Siyancuma Municipality in the Northern Cape after ballot papers were destroyed before counting. The Commission has approached the Electoral Court and registered a criminal case with the South African Police Service. The 2026 election results have therefore set the stage for a new round of coalition politics, with parties required to negotiate working arrangements in municipalities across the country.

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Voter Satisfaction And Integrity Issues

The IEC's Elections Satisfaction Survey found that 90 percent of respondents regarded the procedures as free and 91 percent as fair. Satisfaction with IEC services stood at 95 percent, while 81 percent expressed trust in the Commission.

However, intimidation, impartiality, inclusive voting and information gaps were identified as areas requiring attention. After the 2026 local government elections, an academic sets out what municipalities must do: stable coalitions, professional administration, accountability and local economic growth.