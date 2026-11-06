HSRC Survey Finds 81 Percent Trust in IEC, Down from 91 Percent in 2016, but 2026 Elections Rated Free and Fair

An HSRC Election Satisfaction Survey of 13,198 voters found that 81 percent trust the IEC, down from 91 percent in 2016, while 90 percent rated the 2026 local government elections as free and 91 percent as fair.

Trust in the Electoral Commission of South Africa has declined to 81 percent among voters who participated in the 2026 local government elections, down from 91 percent in 2016, according to preliminary findings from a Human Sciences Research Council survey.

Voter Trust In Electoral Commission Declines

The findings show a gradual decline in confidence in the election management body over successive elections. Trust fell from 91 percent in the 2016 local government elections to 89 percent in 2021 and 85 percent in the 2024 national and provincial elections. Despite this decline, most voters surveyed expressed satisfaction with the administration of the 2026 elections. Large majorities described the process as free and fair and praised the service provided by IEC officials.

Also read HSRC Survey Confirms Free and Fair 2026 South African Local Elections

The findings were presented by HSRC research director in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division, Dr Benjamin Roberts, at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on Friday. The research formed part of the HSRC's 2026 Election Satisfaction Survey, which assessed voter satisfaction and perceptions of electoral integrity during South Africa's seventh local government elections. The survey was based on interviews with 13,198 voters across the country's nine provinces.

Fieldworkers interviewed voters at 300 voting stations, with no more than 50 voters selected from each voting station in demographically proportionate areas. Interviews were split into four time periods, with 23 percent conducted before 10:30am on voting day and the remainder split evenly throughout the day. According to the preliminary findings, 90 percent of respondents regarded the elections as free, while 91 percent considered them fair.

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Approximately 95 percent said they were satisfied with the quality of service provided by IEC officials, while 96 percent found voting procedures easy to understand. Nearly all voters, 95 percent, were satisfied with signage and printed instructions at voting stations. The survey also found that 91 percent of voters waited no longer than 30 minutes to cast their ballots, an improvement compared with the 2024 national and provincial elections. Only 4 percent queued for more than an hour.

On ballot secrecy, 95 percent of respondents said they were satisfied that their votes had remained secret, with this statistic hovering between 95 percent and 99 percent since the late 2000s. Some 83 percent said they were completely or very confident that their votes would be accurately counted. Roberts said these findings reflected generally positive experiences of election administration and continued appreciation for the professionalism of electoral officials.

Democracy Satisfaction Has Declined In South Africa

An overwhelming majority regarded the election procedures as free and fair, reflecting continued positive perceptions of electoral integrity. Roberts said the survey findings must be understood against a broader decline in public confidence in democratic institutions and satisfaction with the country's democracy. He said the HSRC had observed increasingly critical views among South Africans about various aspects of democratic life, including a decline in what researchers describe as the demand for democracy.

The sense that democracy is the preferred or even the only game in town, relative to alternative non-democratic alternatives, relative to a sense of fatalism, has radically changed in South Africa, Roberts said. He added that satisfaction with the way democracy functions had also declined, particularly since the 2010s. Trust in core political institutions had also experienced a significant decline.

Roberts said no core political institution has been immune to it, describing a massive haemorrhaging of trust over the 2010 period and beyond. While most respondents rated IEC officials positively, the survey identified concerns around perceptions of impartiality. Roberts said 79 percent of voters described officials as helpful to a great extent, making helpfulness the highest-rated attribute among the six assessed.

Concerns About Impartiality Of Electoral Officials

However, impartiality received the lowest rating, with 65 percent saying officials demonstrated it to a great extent. Close to one in 10 respondents said officials were not impartial at all. The survey stated that some believe the IEC is influenced by political parties, particularly the governing party, raising doubts about its independence and impartiality. Some respondents associate the IEC with wider government corruption, political dissatisfaction and a broader lack of confidence in public institutions.

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IEC staff and officials received a 95 percent approval rating for trustworthiness, patience, friendliness, professionalism and helpfulness. However, that dropped to 89 percent when respondents were asked about the perceived impartiality of IEC staff. Roberts said the findings highlighted the importance of strengthening public perceptions of impartiality, despite generally positive assessments of electoral staff. Rural and traditional areas were most trusting with 83 percent, while urban areas were least trusting with 79 percent.

Provincially, the Eastern Cape had the highest level of trust in the IEC with 87 percent, while KwaZulu-Natal had the least with 72 percent. Positive sentiments towards the IEC included a strong track record, an absence of negative experiences and no previous evidence of wrongdoing. The survey also examined whether voters found ballot papers easy to use, particularly given the number of parties and candidates contesting the elections.

Voters Found Ballot Papers Easy To Use

Roberts said researchers had anticipated that the increased competition could affect voters' experiences of identifying their preferred parties or candidates. However, the findings showed that 93 percent of respondents could easily identify their preferred party or candidate, while 94 percent were satisfied with the ballot papers overall.

He said these assessments were broadly consistent with findings from the 2021 and 2024 elections, with more than 90 percent of respondents in those surveys also reporting that they could easily find their preferred party or candidate. The HSRC also assessed whether voting stations catered adequately for people with particular needs, including vulnerable groups. Roberts said most respondents viewed the arrangements positively, although assessments were less favourable regarding provisions for visually impaired voters, pregnant women and voters with babies.

He said some respondents were uncertain about the arrangements, partly because they might not have been exposed to the specific provisions available to these groups. On voting stations, 86 percent said they were very accessible, with 90 percent having travelled less than 30 minutes. The survey stated that 60 percent of those surveyed had already decided to vote six months or more before the elections.

At the other end of the scale, 12 percent had made the decision to vote in the last month, 5 percent in the week before election day, and 4 percent on the day of the election. Despite concerns about trust, the survey found that 96 percent of voters who participated said they were likely to vote in future elections. Roberts said the findings highlighted the need to sustain public confidence.

The findings underscore the importance of sustaining public trust, strengthening perceptions of impartiality, improving electoral inclusivity and addressing information gaps, he said. Continued monitoring of these dimensions through the ESS series will remain essential for informing electoral management, promoting accountability and reinforcing public confidence in South Africa's democratic electoral processes, the council stated. The council was satisfied that the survey's outcomes expressed a positive sentiment toward the election process.