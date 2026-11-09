South Africa's 213 municipal councils must hold first meetings within 14 days

The IEC has declared all 213 municipal councils elected, starting a 14-day countdown for first meetings where councillors will elect speakers and mayors. Coalition talks are expected to begin on Wednesday.

South Africa's newly elected municipal councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days of being declared elected. The meetings will see councillors elect their speakers and mayors.

Parties are now negotiating leadership in hung councils across the country. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the final results on Sunday night. This marked the end of the voting and counting process and the beginning of coalition negotiations. Under Section 29(2) of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, municipal managers are required to convene these meetings within the 14 days.

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Coalition Negotiations And Leadership Votes

The outcome of the leadership votes will depend on which parties can secure enough support in council. The 14-day deadline does not mean parties are legally required to have signed coalition agreements by then.

However, they will need to negotiate and establish sufficient support to ensure councils can elect their leadership. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said coalition discussions were expected to begin on Wednesday. He said he would convene a special meeting with provincial MECs responsible for local government to discuss the process. He stressed the need for stable municipal administrations and uninterrupted service delivery.

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Nationally, the ANC emerged as the largest party with 30.77% of the vote and 3,236 council seats. The Democratic Alliance (DA) followed with 24.64% and 1,638 seats. The MK Party secured 9.77% and 765 seats. The EFF received 6.22% and 562 seats, while ActionSA obtained 5.67% and 270 seats.

Coalition Talks And Voter Turnout Results

Despite emerging as the largest party, the ANC did not secure outright majorities across most municipalities. This has left coalition negotiations crucial to determining who will govern. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said all 213 municipal councils had been finalised and declared. Voter turnout stood at 52%, compared with 45.9% in the 2021 local government elections.

For residents, the outcome of these negotiations will determine who takes responsibility for municipal finances, infrastructure and essential services over the next five years.