Election Disinformation in South Africa: Real411 Logs Over 1 200 Complaints

Real411 has logged over 1 200 election disinformation complaints in South Africa, where out-of-context real footage is eroding trust before the count ends.

Most election disinformation in South Africa is not fabricated from scratch. It is real footage with a false story attached, and Real411, the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) designated disinformation reporting platform, says this kind of content damages public trust long before the vote count is complete. Early in the election period, a video showing presiding officers in Rustenburg handling envelopes after special-vote home visits circulated widely. Without context, it looked like ballot tampering. The IEC later explained that the envelopes had been taken out to mark special votes as verified and were being stored.

The footage was genuine, but the explanation attached to it was not. Real411 says that clip reflects the wider problem it handles. Africa Check's Cayley Clifford has noted that most false content in South Africa is not AI-generated. Instead, it consists of real photos and videos used out of context, shared by people who believe them, often when tension is highest and the count is still incomplete.

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Real Footage With False Context Drives Most Election Disinformation

Real411 states that most election disinformation in South Africa uses authentic material presented with a misleading narrative. Clips of ordinary procedures, such as officials moving ballots, can look suspicious when shared without an explanation of what is happening on screen.

On 3 November, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the IEC's information integrity hub had seen growing attempts to impugn the integrity of the election process, mostly on social media. According to the IEC, some of these attempts began with unsubstantiated fraud claims made by party leaders. Supporters then posted context-free videos of officials handling ballots, which spread the claims further.

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Survey data from the IEC, analysed by the Institute for Security Studies, shows why this pattern matters. The share of people who say they are confident they can recognise fake news fell from 62% in 2023 to 52% in 2025/26. Only 18% say they regularly verify election information before sharing it. With confidence falling and verification rare, a misleading clip can travel faster than any correction.

Real411 Committee Process and Complaint Outcomes

Real411 applies a structured review process to every complaint it receives, and that process is designed to be publicly accountable. Each complaint first goes to a digital complaints committee. It is then assessed by three independent experts: one legal, one from the media, and one digital specialist.

The decision and its reasons are published on a public portal, where citizens, parties and journalists can read them and dispute them. Real411 says the complainant's identity remains confidential, but the reasoning is not. The organisation argues that its main risk is not occasional error but being perceived as partisan, because in an election distrust spreads faster than corrections.

Real411's figures show a cautious approach. Of the 1 081 cases the committee adjudicated from 4 August to 4 November, 530 (49,03%) were rated Red, the highest severity level. A further 96 (8,8%) received a warning or a context note. The remaining 455 cases, more than 40%, were dismissed, mostly on the grounds of protected political speech or lack of evidence.

Real411 also acknowledges its limits. It cannot compel anything. The committee can refer cases, escalate them and publish its findings, while platforms act under their own rules. Serious cases can be referred to the Electoral Court, the South African Police Service, the South African Human Rights Commission or the Press Ombud. Real411 says this structure works as a safeguard, because a body that cannot order a takedown must make its case in public to audiences who are free to reject it.

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Electoral Code and Shifting Threats in the Final Weeks

The Electoral Code of Conduct on Countering Disinformation, gazetted in September, gives the framework its enforcement power. The code binds parties and candidates, requires them to correct falsehoods within 36 hours, requires them to label AI-generated content, and carries sanctions. Under this arrangement, the IEC can go to the Electoral Court, Real411 maintains its independence and public record, and social media platforms control the distribution that allows falsehoods to spread.

Real411's snapshot as at 4 November covers the closing stretch of the campaign. It recorded 45 complaints in the earlier period and 75 in the later one. X accounted for 54.7% of the later complaints, while TikTok and Facebook each accounted for 16%, and WhatsApp for 8%. Real411 says one complaint about a claim that reaches millions can matter more than a hundred complaints about posts nobody sees.

The later period shows a clear change in focus. Mis- and disinformation made up 90.7% of the later complaints. Mentions of the IEC and electoral integrity rose from 16 to 55. Mentions of rigging and ballot boxes increased from eight to 64. Xenophobic content, which had been the most common tag earlier with 23 mentions, fell to three. Real411 concludes that the conversation moved from targeting people to targeting the electoral process itself.

Private messaging remains the hardest channel to monitor. On WhatsApp, Telegram and encrypted groups, Real411 sees only what someone screenshots and sends to the platform, so a rumour can reach thousands of people without ever appearing on the public portal.