Election Day weather: Yellow level 4 and 2 storms for KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and lightning are forecast for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Election Day, while fire danger and extreme heat affect other provinces.

Election Day, Wednesday 4 November 2026, will see severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, with yellow level 4 and level 2 warnings issued, fire danger in the North West and extreme heat in the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Election Day, Wednesday, 4 November 2026. Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, and excessive lightning resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure expected over the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the central parts of Mpumalanga.

Also read Two arrested in Limpopo for allegedly removing election posters, burning political party T-shirt

Severe Storm Warnings Across Regions

The South African Weather Service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and lightning resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the central-southern parts of Limpopo, as well as most parts of Mpumalanga. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the North West, southern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Western Cape, and northern parts of the Free State, as well as the Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

Advertisement

Very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo districts, including Hessequa and Swellendam municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as over the interior of the Namakwa district. Mpumalanga residents can expect morning patches over the central parts; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. Mahikeng is going to be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. Bloemfontein is going to be fine becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Hot Conditions And Wind Updates

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Little Karoo districts. KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly. Durban is going to be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers. The day will be cloudy with morning fog in places south of the escarpment and very early morning rain along the Wild Coast. It will become fine and warm over the interior but partly cloudy along the coast.