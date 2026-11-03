South African businesses offer free coffee, doughnuts and beer on Election Day

Restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and beauty brands across South Africa are offering freebies and discounts on 4 November to voters who show their inked thumbs.

South Africans heading to the polls on Wednesday, 4 November, can look forward to a few extra treats, with restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and beauty brands offering special promotions to celebrate Election Day.

Election Day Food Promotions

Casting your vote is reason enough to make the trip to the voting station, but a complimentary coffee, freshly glazed doughnut, free portion of fries or discounted manicure afterwards is a welcome bonus. Several businesses around the country are marking the 2026 Local Government Elections with offers for customers who can show proof that they have voted. If your Election Day routine starts with a caffeine fix, Wimpy has something for you.

Also read South African Businesses Offer Free Treats and Discounts to Voters on Election Day

The restaurant chain is offering voters a complimentary regular Famous Wimpy Coffee or regular hot chocolate on Wednesday, 4 November. Simply visit a Wimpy restaurant and show your inked thumb to claim your drink. No additional purchase is required. Coffee lovers can also head to Corner Cup, which is celebrating voting day with a complimentary 250ml cappuccino.

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Customers simply need to present proof that they have voted to their barista. The offer is limited to one free cappuccino per customer. For those in the mood for breakfast or lunch, Enchanted Coffee Shop is offering a complimentary cup of coffee or tea when customers order any meal and show their voting mark. The coffee shop will be open from 08:00 to 13:00 on Wednesday, making it a possible stop after an early trip to the voting station.

Sweet Treats for Voters

Those with a sweet tooth may want to make a stop at Krispy Kreme. The doughnut chain is offering voters a complimentary Original Glazed Doughnut on 4 November. Customers can show their inked finger at a physical store to claim the treat. The offer is available while stocks last.

Spur Steak Ranches is also joining the Election Day celebrations, offering customers a complimentary soft-serve ice cream when they order any main meal. To qualify, customers need to visit a Spur on voting day and show their left thumb as proof that they have voted. The offer is valid on 4 November only, with terms and conditions applying. In Cape Town, voters can also head to Zuney at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront for a complimentary portion of fries.

Simply show your inked thumb after voting to claim the offer. It is available for dine-in customers only, with one portion per inked thumb, and is valid on Wednesday only. If you are in Sedgefield on voting day, The Daily Grind Coffee Shop has a special worth keeping in mind. The coffee shop will be open from 07:30 to 14:00 on Wednesday, 4 November, offering a coffee and cake combination for R60.

Drinks and Meal Deals

Customers simply need to show their voter mark to enjoy a slice of cake with their coffee. Vat n Biki is also celebrating National Vote Day with a food and drink special. Customers who buy a burger and chips will receive one complimentary drink. The available options include a Windhoek Draught, Belgravia Dark Cherry or a Coke.

Those heading to Somerset West can add The Millhouse Kitchen at Lourensford Estate to their Election Day plans. The restaurant is offering customers a complimentary draught beer, hot beverage or glass of Rivergarden wine when they order any main meal and show their voting mark. It is an option for those looking to enjoy a proper sit-down meal after visiting the voting station, with the restaurant set against the Helderberg Mountains.

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Beer lovers can also look out for a voting-day special at Triggerfish Brewing in Somerset West. The brewery is offering free beer on Wednesday, 4 November, as part of its Election Day celebrations. Contact the brewery directly for the applicable conditions and details before visiting. Tiger's Milk is inviting customers to celebrate after casting their ballots with a complimentary 300ml beer.

Beauty and Beverage Offers

The offer is available at Tiger's Milk restaurants nationwide on Election Day. Customers simply need to present their voting mark to claim the drink. Terms and conditions apply. For those who would rather spend their Election Day treating themselves to a little self-care, Sorbet has also announced a special for voters.

The beauty brand is offering 10% off any manicure on November 4 and 5, giving customers an opportunity to enjoy a nail treatment at a reduced price. Playing on the familiar inked-thumb tradition, Sorbet's campaign carries the message: Pay for 9 fingers, your voting thumb is free. The promotion is available on both days, with terms and conditions applying.

You can grab your free cappuccino from Vovo Telo Reefside at Sibaya Coastal City, only after you have shown your inked thumb. Other spots to grab your free treat include Ben's Bubble Tea, which is offering 10% off your order between 1pm and 5pm, and SPAR Cantebury Crossing, which is giving away a free soft serve ice cream cone.

Whether you are stopping for a morning coffee, picking up a doughnut or meeting friends for a meal, these promotions offer a few different ways to mark Election Day. Remember to check the relevant business's location, operating hours and terms before setting out. Some promotions may be limited by stock availability or other conditions, and you will need to have proof that you have voted.