South Africa Votes in Municipal Elections as Polls Open from 7am to 9pm

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday, November 4, to elect municipal representatives, with voting stations open from 7am to 9pm. Home Affairs offices will also be open from 7am to 9pm to assist voters with identity documents.

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday, November 4, to elect their municipal representatives, with voting stations open from 7am to 9pm. The 2026 Local Government Elections get underway, with voters choosing the councillors and political parties that will represent them in municipal councils for the next five years.

Voting stations across the country open at 7am and close at 9pm, with registered voters required to cast their ballots at the stations where they are registered. Voters who are in the queue when voting closes at 9pm will still be allowed to cast their ballots. The Electoral Act provides for voting to continue until everyone who reported to vote before closing time has been accommodated. Voters must cast their ballots at the voting station where they are registered.

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Voting Requirements And Locations

They cannot simply visit another station if they are away from their registered voting district. For assistance, voters can visit www.elections.org.za, send Hi to the IEC's WhatsApp number 060 088 0000, or call its toll-free contact centre on 0800 11 8000. Voters must present one of the following South African identity documents: a valid Temporary Identity Certificate issued by Home Affairs. Driver's licences, passports, student cards and photocopies of identity documents are not accepted for voting.

Home Affairs offices will be open from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday to assist eligible voters with collecting identity documents, applying for documents or obtaining Temporary Identity Certificates. The number of ballot papers depends on the type of municipality in which a voter is registered. Voters in metropolitan municipalities, including eThekwini, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Mangaung, will receive two ballot papers.

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One ballot is used to elect a ward councillor, while the other allows voters to choose a political party for proportional representation on the metropolitan council. Voters in local municipalities will receive three ballot papers. These are used to elect a ward councillor, choose a political party for the local municipal council and choose a political party for representation on the district council.

Ballot Papers And Process

When voters arrive, election officials will check their identity documents against the voters' roll to confirm that they are registered and have not already voted. Their names will be marked off the roll, their identity documents stamped and their thumbnails marked with indelible ink to prevent double voting. Officials will then issue the appropriate ballot papers, which voters must complete in the privacy of a voting booth.

Voters must make one clear cross in the box next to their chosen candidate or political party on each ballot paper. They must fold their completed ballots before placing them in the designated ballot boxes. Voters who make a mistake while marking their ballot papers should not place the papers in the ballot box. They should return the incorrectly marked ballot to the presiding officer and request a replacement.

The incorrect ballot will be cancelled before a new one is issued. Once a ballot paper has been placed in the ballot box, it cannot be retrieved. Voters with physical disabilities or visual impairments may choose someone to assist them at the voting station. The person assisting must be at least 18 years old and cannot be a candidate or party agent.

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Voting Rules And Conduct

Voters who do not have someone to assist them can request help from the presiding officer. The IEC's procedures provide for safeguards, including the presence of an observer and, where available, party agents from different parties. The IEC has reminded political parties, candidates and their supporters that campaigning, canvassing, intimidation and attempts to influence voters are not permitted inside voting-station boundaries. Voters are also prohibited from photographing their marked ballot papers.

The restriction is intended to protect the secrecy of the vote and prevent voters from being pressured to prove which party or candidate they supported. Voters must follow instructions from election officials and report any intimidation, interference or irregularities at their voting stations. CoGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on registered voters to exercise their democratic right in the November 4 local government elections.

With voting stations open until 9pm, registered voters have the day to make their mark in the elections that will determine the leadership of their municipalities.