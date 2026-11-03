South Africans Urged to Follow Five Safety Tips for Local Government Elections on November 4

CrisisOnCall and Fidelity Services Group share practical safety advice for voters heading to the polls on November 4, 2026, covering identification, home security, safe travel, and emergency contacts.

South Africans will head to the polls on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, for the Local Government Elections. Voting stations nationwide will be open from 07:00 to 21:00.

Safety Tips for Voting Day

CrisisOnCall and Fidelity Services Group have shared five practical safety tips to help voters stay safe before, during, and after voting. The emergency assistance service provider says planning ahead can help voters navigate the day more comfortably. Ruan Vermaak, Director and Communication Manager at CrisisOnCall, said being prepared was not about anticipating problems but ensuring people knew how to respond if an unexpected situation arose.

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Election Day is an important occasion for South Africans, and we want everyone to be able to participate confidently, said Vermaak. Being prepared does not mean expecting something to go wrong. It simply means thinking ahead so that you are better equipped to deal with the unexpected. The first tip is to avoid bringing expensive valuables such as flashy jewellery or high-tech devices from home.

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If you plan on bringing items like your cellphone or wallet, these must be securely stored when not in use. Confirm your registered voting station, decide how you will get there, and allow sufficient time for potential queues. Ensure you have your identification document, a fully charged cellphone, and drinking water, particularly if you expect to spend time outdoors. The second tip is to secure your home before leaving.

There is no telling how long you will be in the voting queue, and you may be away from home for a long time. Fidelity Services Group advises voters to double-check that doors, windows, and other points of entry are locked. Activate your alarm system and keep your valuables well out of sight. The third tip is to drive safely to and from the voting station.

Travel Safely to Voting Station

If you are unfamiliar with the area, familiarise yourself with the route by checking a map app or mapbook. Alternatively, ask a trusted friend or family member to accompany you. There is safety in numbers. When you arrive, park your vehicle in a secure, well-lit area.

Lock it and do not leave any valuables in plain sight. If you are being tailed by another vehicle after voting, do not drive straight home. Instead, head to your nearest police station. The fourth tip is to respect the voting process.

Voting is your right and everyone else's right. You are strongly advised not to linger around the voting station after casting your vote. This helps maintain the privacy of voting. Lingering can also make other voters feel uncomfortable, which can be intimidating or lead to tempers flaring.

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Respect Process and Save Contacts

The fifth tip is to save emergency contacts. Keep emergency services contact details saved on your phone. Let a trusted friend or family member know your whereabouts or how they can reach you if needed. If accompanying older relatives, children, or anyone who may need additional assistance, consider their comfort and mobility requirements.

Vermaak said most of these steps are things people already do when preparing for a day out. The difference is making emergency preparedness part of that routine, rather than something we only think about when we need help. While most voters are expected to go about their day without incident, CrisisOnCall points out that medical emergencies, accidents, and other unexpected situations can happen at any time.

Emergency Preparedness for Voters

Knowing whom to contact and having important personal information accessible could make a difference when someone suddenly needs assistance. We insure our cars, protect our homes, and plan our journeys, but how often do we think about what we would do in a personal emergency, asked Vermaak. CrisisOnCall provides its members with access to a 24-hour emergency assistance service.

Its identification armband also carries a unique identification number that can assist with identifying members who are unable to communicate during an emergency. Emergencies do not make appointments, but we can take simple steps to prepare for them, said Vermaak. Our message is to enjoy the day, exercise your democratic right, and remember that being prepared is about having peace of mind, not living in fear.

By adhering to these tips, voters can help ensure a safe and smooth voting process for themselves and others.