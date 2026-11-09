Ramaphosa Tells New Councillors to Prioritise Service Delivery After 2026 Local Elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged newly elected municipal councillors to focus on service delivery, bridge political divides and prove themselves worthy of public trust after the 2026 Local Government Elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a direct mandate to newly elected municipal councillors to prioritise service delivery and bridge political divides after the 2026 Local Government Elections.

He said the incoming officials must prove themselves worthy of the public trust placed in them. The President released his weekly newsletter to the nation on Monday, a day after the Electoral Commission of South Africa officially announced the election results. He stressed that the immediate focus must shift toward addressing community needs, improving municipal operations and strengthening the delivery of essential services.

Also read 2026 Local Government Elections Create Hung Councils Across South Africa

Councillors Must Prioritise Service Delivery

We need to make local government an engine room of service delivery, a driver of development and a creator of opportunity, Ramaphosa stated. He added that councillors are expected to place communities first, listen to residents and carry out their duties with humility. The government also urged the incoming cohort to demonstrate ethical leadership and ensure communities benefit from effective and accountable local governance.

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It said councillors must be transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of the people they serve. The President called on all political parties to cooperate in good faith during the election of office-bearers. He urged elected representatives to find common ground immediately, setting aside political differences to constitute councils and begin their legislative work.

The government echoed this call, saying those elected must work to find common ground from the very outset, regardless of political differences, to prove themselves worthy of the trust placed in them by South Africans. Ramaphosa highlighted the critical role incoming councillors will play in reshaping local government in line with the revised White Paper on Local Government. This framework outlines measures to enhance municipal financial management, redirect funding toward infrastructure maintenance and guarantee reliable service delivery.

Public Demand for Improved Municipal Services

According to the President, the recent elections underscored the public demand for municipalities to address everyday necessities. Voters expect tangible improvements in access to employment and economic opportunities, reliable and affordable water and electricity, the upkeep of public spaces and the establishment of safer neighbourhoods. The government described the elections as an opportunity to improve service delivery, strengthen community safety and build more inclusive municipalities.

It said the elections should serve as a turning point in strengthening local government and should be a catalyst for creating safer, more inclusive and prosperous communities, ensuring that no community is left behind. The government also encouraged residents to work closely with their elected representatives to ensure municipalities respond effectively to community needs. It emphasised that effective local governance requires collaboration between residents, councillors and government structures.

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The government calls on all communities to work hand in hand with their newly elected representatives. By working together and building strong partnerships, we can build a capable, ethical local government that improves the lives of citizens, the government said. Ramaphosa also welcomed the country democratic participation during his address at the IEC Results Operation Centre.

Elections Demonstrate Enduring South African Democracy

At a time when democracy is under strain in many parts of the world, South Africans have once more demonstrated that ours is a strong and enduring democracy, he said. All South Africans should be proud that this election, a crucial pillar of our democratic constitutional order, was free, fair and peaceful. The government welcomed the IEC declaration that the 2026 Local Government Elections were free and fair, describing the outcome as an important milestone for South Africa democracy.

It commended the IEC, election officials, the South African Police Service, the national defence force and other stakeholders for ensuring the elections were conducted safely. Ramaphosa also commended the IEC for its professional execution of the polls and praised political parties and candidates for their responsible campaigning. More than 15 million South Africans cast their ballots, while over 540 political parties and approximately 137,000 candidates contested municipal council positions.

The President noted that the robust voter turnout and high number of participants reflect a vibrant and active democracy. Ramaphosa contextualised the elections within the 30th anniversary of the signing of the South African Constitution, which established the nation as a multi-party democracy. Observing that democratic systems are currently facing tests globally, he affirmed that the foundations of South Africa constitutional democracy remain solid.

It is up to all of us to ensure that democracy delivers for every South African and that local government works better for all, Ramaphosa concluded. The government said the conclusion of the elections marked an important step in South Africa democratic journey, with attention now turning to improving service delivery and ensuring that local government meets the needs of the people it serves.