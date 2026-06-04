Elderly Pinetown Grant Recipient Faces Repeated Robbery at ATMs

A veteran SASSA beneficiary in Pinetown describes how the shift to ATM and retail payouts leaves her vulnerable to theft each time she seeks help, prompting calls for a return to community hall payment points.

An elderly woman in Pinetown has been receiving the old age grant from the South African Social Security Agency for fourteen years. She speaks of the assistance with gratitude, yet each month she faces a new source of fear when she must collect her money.

The government moved the payment system away from community halls and into automated teller machines and retail payment points in an effort to cut costs and speed up distribution. For many beneficiaries the change was seamless, but for this soft spoken senior it has become a daily ordeal. She cannot read the prompts on an ATM screen and she does not trust strangers to help her.

Each time she asks a young passerby for assistance she is robbed, losing the cash she just received. The loss is not a one time event but a repeated pattern that occurs in broad daylight at shop fronts, at banking kiosks and other public locations. The woman says the attacks happen even though she hands over her card and her pin in the hope that someone will guide her through the transaction.

The thieves take the money and leave her with nothing but the anxiety of having to survive the rest of the month without the grant she depends on. She recalls a time when the system was different. Earlier in her life the social grant was paid out at community halls, in familiar neighbourhood settings where staff were known and the process was supervised. Collecting the grant felt safe and predictable.

She longs for a return to those community based pay points, where a chair and a friendly face could provide security. The current model, driven by efficiency, forces vulnerable seniors into an environment they are not equipped to navigate, exposing them to fraud, theft and humiliation. The issue is not limited to Pinetown. Across KwaZulu Natal and in other provinces, elderly recipients report similar experiences of being taken advantage of by people they trust for help.

The lack of a user friendly interface and the absence of any protective measures for those unable to operate the machines leave them vulnerable. Despite the hardship, the woman does not resent the grant itself. She acknowledges that food prices have risen but she does not consider the assistance a wage; she views it as a freely given support that sustains her. Her grievance is directed at the method of distribution, not the amount.

She is not demanding more money or sympathy, only a return to a dignified, safe way of receiving the grant - a chair in a community hall, a familiar and trusted face, and a payment process that does not place her at the mercy of strangers who may rob her before she reaches home. The story highlights a systemic problem that demands urgent attention from policymakers, urging them to reconsider the balance between cost cutting and the protection of the nation's most vulnerable citizens





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Elderly Poverty SASSA Grant Distribution ATM Fraud Community Hall Payouts Vulnerable Beneficiaries

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