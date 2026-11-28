South African grape and stone fruit exports face significant contraction due to El Nino weather patterns and port bottlenecks, threatening the nation's record agricultural revenue.

South Africa n high-value fruit exports are facing severe headwinds as adverse weather conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon disrupt harvest cycles and reduce yields. This climatic instability, combined with logistical bottlenecks, threatens to pull the agricultural sector into contraction next year after it previously showed strong growth.

Primary farming contributes less than 3% to South Africa's gross domestic product but has served as a critical growth engine in an otherwise stagnant economy. While industry output was projected to expand by roughly 6% this year, the combination of shrinking crop volumes and geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East is now altering that trajectory significantly.

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Industry Forecasts Cut Due to Weather

The South African Table Grape Industry announced this week that it is cutting its export forecast for the year ending in March 2027. The association now expects the total crop to be 10% smaller than the prior season due to weather conditions that forced an earlier harvest and reduced yields in early-season grape varieties.

Hortgro, the representative body for fruit growers, has similarly lowered its outlook for stone-fruit exports for the 2026-27 season by 12% compared to the previous season. Unusually warm daytime temperatures and sharp thermal swings during July and August accelerated fruit development, resulting in smaller fruit sizes and fewer top-grade shipments available for the global market.

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Supply Squeeze and Port Constraints

The supply squeeze mirrors challenges currently experienced by the citrus industry, which has also been hampered by environmental and logistical issues. Mid-year floods in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces, alongside persistent port constraints, prompted the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa to trim its 2026 export forecast.

These physical disruptions are compounded by broader geopolitical instability. Disruptions in the Middle East have added another layer of complexity to export logistics, further straining the ability of South African farmers to move their goods efficiently to international buyers.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

Wandile Sihlobo, the chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber, highlighted the potential severity of this shift in a recent note. He stated that the agricultural sector may shift from a mixed, albeit positive, performance to a potentially negative overall performance by 2027 due to these compounding factors.

Sihlobo identified the El Niño drought as the major challenge, noting that it could weigh heavily on field crop production and undermine yields across various fruits and vegetables. This environmental pressure is distinct from the logistical issues but equally damaging to the sector's long-term stability and output capacity.

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Trade Balance Risks and Revenue Loss

Reduced shipments of high-value fruit will have a direct and negative impact on South Africa's trade balance. According to Agbiz data, agricultural exports climbed 10% to a record $15.1 billion, equivalent to R260 billion, in 2025. Citrus and table grapes were key contributors, generating $2.5 billion and $1.1 billion respectively.

Although agricultural exports rose 11% to $7.8 billion in the first half of this year compared to the previous 12-month period, the momentum is expected to stall. Sihlobo warned that overall export growth is set to soften as fruit volumes shrink, potentially reversing the strong financial performance seen in recent years.