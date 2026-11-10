Strong El Nino Could Cut Ivory Coast Cocoa Output by Up to 25 Percent

Ivory Coast's national weather agency warns an exceptionally strong El Nino could reduce 2026/27 cocoa production by 21 to 25 percent, threatening grower incomes and state export revenue.

An exceptionally strong El Nino weather event could cut Ivory Coast cocoa production by 21 percent to 25 percent in the 2026/27 season, the country's national weather agency Sodexam has warned.

The state agency, formally the National Meteorology Directorate, is monitoring and documenting the event it calls the Super El Nino 2026-2027, which it describes as structurally severe. Forecasters have warned the El Nino could become one of the strongest on record if current Pacific Ocean warming trends continue. El Nino warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds and rainfall patterns on top of man-made global warming.

Also read WMO warns of 'off the charts' climate extremes as El Niño strengthens

Sodexam said the climate episode would bring lower rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season to Ivory Coast. Annual rainfall could decline by 10 percent to 27 percent, the rainy season could be shorter and the dry season longer, and the note also warned of rising temperatures, disrupted planting calendars and strain on water reservoirs and hydroelectric dams.

Advertisement

El Nino's Devastating Impact on Cocoa Production

The water deficit combined with high temperatures causes wilting and premature drop of young pods, flower abortion and tree defoliation, the report said. These effects may cut cocoa production in the order of 21 percent to 25 percent, it said in a note notably for the Ivorian government. The lower production could result in a colossal loss of income for growers and a decline in the state's export revenues, Sodexam added.

The expected peak of the event is in December, but the human impact of its associated extreme temperatures, floods and droughts is set to last into 2027 and beyond. Ivory Coast is the world's leading cocoa producer, responsible for nearly 40 percent of global output. The crop accounts for 15 percent of GDP and supports roughly five million people in a country of more than 33 million.

The West African country harvested over two million metric tons last season, according to exporters. The world's top cocoa producer decided in June to temporarily halt sales of export contracts for its 2026/27 main crop after selling about 1.15 million tons, while it waited for a clearer harvest estimate. Cocoa arrivals are below all of our initial forecasts, said the director of a European cocoa export company based in Abidjan.

We have to admit that production isn't late, it's actually down. Today we are wondering whether 25 percent production drop is still too optimistic, because production really isn't good. Farmers are already feeling the strain. Simplice Koua, who farms six hectares in Duekoue, had sold 14 bags of cocoa of 80kg each by this time last year.

Advertisement

Farmers Struggle as Crop Yields Plunge

This year he has sold three. He had expected a late crop to pick up in November. We are in November, but production hasn't moved, he said. Ivory Coast's public meteorology body, Sodexam, estimated that the climate episode would lead to lower rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season.

It said the water deficit and high temperatures may cut cocoa production in the order of 21 percent to 25 percent because of the shrivelling and premature drop of young pods and defoliation of trees. The African Development Bank said in July that El Nino was likely to cut the economic output of heavily affected African countries by 1 percent to 2 percent on average.

That represents a combined hit of $10 billion to $20 billion across the continent, or roughly R166 billion to R332 billion. Ivorian scientists have been working to develop a cocoa bean tough enough to survive the unpredictable weather due to man-made climate change. The agency's assessment underscores the growing pressure on the country's cocoa sector as it prepares for the coming season.